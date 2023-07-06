How many episodes in Hijack and when does it end?

Viewers have been loving Idris Elba's new Apple TV+ thriller Hijack, which follows Idris Elba as a corporate negotiator who finds himself trapped on a flight with a hijacker – and must use his skills to try and save the situation before it's too late.

Fans have loved the first two episodes that premiered on the streaming platform, but have complained that the whole thing isn't out at once considering the fast-paced story. With that in mind, just when do the episodes come out, how many episodes are there and when does it end? We have all your questions answered…

WATCH: Idris Elba: Filming sequences inside a plane for six months was ‘claustrophobic’

There are seven episodes planned, with the first three that have already been released titled Final Call, 3 Degrees and Draw a Blank. The upcoming episodes are then titled Not Responding, Less Than an Hour, Comply Slowly and the finale is ominously called Brace Brace Brace. The show will now be released in weekly instalments on Thursdays, meaning that the finale will take place on 2 August 2023.

Jasper Britton in Hijack

Taking to Twitter to discuss the show, one person wrote: "If Idris Elba is in it, you know it's time to sit back and enjoy," while another person added: "I really like #Hijack ep3, and the ending is perfect for weekly episodes. it leaves people on the edge of their seat, making them want to come back next week and see what really happened, which then keeps interest and discussion about the show for longer, helping it to grow."

MORE: Fern Britton's brother is a Hollywood star – and has a major role in Apple TV+'s Hijack

A third person added: "LISTEN I have never been so invested in my life!!!! #Hijack got me on the edge of this sofa!!!!!! I’m telling these people what to do on a previously recorded show CHILL."

© Apple TV+ Max Beesley and Christine Adams in Hijack

Speaking about the new show, Idris told The Hollywood Reporter: "I wanted to try something different. I wanted to try something that felt like instant love it or hate it. In The Wire and Luther, it’s kind of like a slow build into the character. With this guy, he’s in a situation… it’s called Hijack, and he’s right in there.

© Apple TV+ The hit show is being released in weekly episodes

"And you’re thinking to yourself, 'What would I do if I was him?' So I was really attracted to that. I want this to be a water cooler moment. I just wanted it to be fun like, 'Did you see that [expletive]? That [expletive] was very well done."

© Apple TV+ Eve Myles in Hijack

He also spoke about his own personal experience with a worrying flight, adding: "Usually, when I’m flying, staff want to say hi and share information a bit more. And I had this thing on a flight to L.A. when a man passed and we had to deviate to Canada.

"It was horrible and people were in tears. The staff were gravitating towards me, and I was trying to be a confidant as much as I could and be accessible. When you’re a public figure, it’s like you’re a doctor. And oddly enough, my experience on the flight and understanding the flow of information, and how not to panic people… it was like being behind the curtain."