Outlander star Mark Lewis Jones breaks Malva's murderer reveal - exclusive

We finally have our answers! While the murder mystery element of Outlander season six and seven - who killed Malva - has had us gripped, the truth finally came out in season seven. Warning, spoilers ahead!

After Tom Christie took the wrap for Malva’s murder in order to save Claire, it was revealed that it was actually his son Allan who killed his sister after they had an abusive, incestuous relationship. He confessed that she had planned to come clean about the baby’s true parentage, and while Claire tells him to leave Fraser’s Ridge, young Ian takes matters into his own hand and kills him.

To discuss the latest episode, Mark Lewis Jones - who played Tom - joined our Outlander Insider to tell us all about it. Watch our discussion here…

Chatting to HELLO!, Mark revealed that despite Tom presumably facing the death sentence for Malva’s murder, we will see him again in the show. He joked: “I’ll be watching along with clueless fans, but I do know what happens to Tom, we’ll see him again.” Interesting!

Malva was murdered in season 6

It turns out that it was her brother, Allan

He added: “What we know so far at that moment, when he does sacrifice himself, I do think he thinks he’ll be charged for it and found guilty of it. I don’t think he has a super plan… He genuinely is sacrificing himself so that Claire can be with Jamie, which is even more extraordinary. He has this unconditional love.”

MORE: Outlander: Did you know Dame Maggie Smith’s son stars in hit show?

MORE: Outlander star Caitríona Balfe addresses potential return to show after season 8 ending

Speaking about the big reveal, he continued: “I didn’t know what was going on between Allan and Malva. I don’t think Tom truly believed it was Claire. He was always suspicious of something else but couldn’t quite put his finger on it. It’s revealed what Tom’s been trying to hide, there are a lot of skeletons in their cupboard. He’s trying to present this religious, pious family with this awful back story.”

© James Minchin Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in Outlander

He continued: “I think he’s quite glad to lead them behind! It’s a nice feeling for Tom not to have to deal with all of that. His children represent pain to him and bring back so many awful memories, and he’s tried his best as a dad, he’s tried to be the best father he can… but their history has come back to haunt them.”

© Robert Wilson Tom Christie saved Claire in Outlander

Fans were loving the latest episode, with one writing: “I don’t know how I was able to watch the episode through my constant tears. There was a lot to unpack. So happy we got some book scenes in this episode. And one thing I will never get tired of seeing is Jamie & Claire being parents & grandparents,” while another person added: “Best #Outlander episode … ever? The cinematography, the music, the performances, the Malva redemption, the wholesome Bree/William content, Jamie/John, the fireflies, a giant rat called Michael (lol), classic Claire/Jamie swoon, the goodbye, the cliffhanger?!? Epic all around.”