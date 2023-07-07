Why Taylor Swift’s new song is about friend Emma Stone - details

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is finally out, and fans are loving the pop star’s re-recording album, which was originally released back in 2010. The new version of the album, done so that Taylor can own the rights to her own songs, includes six new songs 'from the Vaults', including a single which fans are saying is about Taylor’s friend, Emma Stone.

When Emma Falls in Love is a song from Taylor’s perspective, where she sings about her wonderful friend and how lovely it is to see her fall in love. The lyrics including "When Emma falls in love/ She paces the floor/ Closes the blinds and locks the door/ When Emma falls in love/ She calls up her mom/ Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong/ She waits and takes her time/ ‘Cause little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain."

"And she's so New York when she's in LA/ She won't lose herself in love the way I did/ 'Cause she'll call you out, she'll put you in your place/ When Emma falls in love, I'm learning."

© Photo: Getty Images Is Taylor's song about her friend?

Emma and Taylor have been friends since 2008, with the Easy A star recently chatting about their friendship, telling Vanity Fair: "The concert was pretty amazing. I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get. She’s a wonderful friend."

Emma with her husband

Taking to Twitter to discuss the new tune, one person wrote: "Explaining the Kieran Culkin Emma Stone Taylor Swift lore to my co-workers this morning," while another added: "The way Andrew Garfield AND Taylor Swift describe Emma Stone is insane... she’s the luckiest woman in the world." A third person added: "If we’re gonna decide that Emma Falls in Love is about Emma Stone can we at least apply it to her and her husband and not her ex from YEARS ago please."

Who was Emma Stone dating in 2010?

Back in 2010, at the time the song was first written, Emma was in a relationship with Succession star Kieran Culkin. The pair were together for a year before splitting, and kept their romance very private. Following Kieran, Emma dated her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield for four years. She is now married to comedian Dave McCary, and the pair share a baby daughter, Louise, who they welcomed in 2021.