BBC announces new Agatha Christie adaptation – and it sounds seriously good

We love it when the BBC has an Agatha Christie adaptation in the works, and their upcoming drama sounds like it might be the best one yet!

Set to be directed by World of Fire alumni Zinda Bhaag, the latest adaptation will be based on Murder is Easy. The two-part thriller will be set in 1954, with the synopsis read: "On a train to London, a man going by the name of Luke Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton, who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

"The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise - and when she's later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy."

Speaking about the upcoming adaptation, screenwriter Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said: "I've watched every Agatha Christie adaptation out, because Christie wrote for the world and the whole world loves her back. But somehow I’d never read one of her novels.

Murder is Easy screenwriter Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre

"When I first read Murder is Easy, I couldn’t believe how daring, experimental and furious the book was. Nothing like I’d expected. From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it, and what’s so exciting is having everyone at Mammoth Screen and ACL jump right in there with me. It’s like going on an extended train journey with a genius sitting next to you, whispering the secrets of storytelling into your ear."

Director Meenu Gaur says: "I am part of the worldwide club of Agatha Christie’s fans and followers and therefore thrilled to be shaping one of her works for the screen. I was drawn to the sassy, cool, witty, and not to be messed with women of Murder is Easy and blown away again by how delightful her characters are."

From the recent Agatha Christie adaptation, Death on the Nile

Agatha's grandson James Prichard, who is also the executive producer for Agatha Christie Limited, added: "This is one of my great grandmother’s best and most disconcerting titles. Of course, murder isn't easy. Or is it if you live in a traditional unsuspecting English village?"

