Will there be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion? All the details

The new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht drew to a close on Monday night with the season four finale. While we're sad to be saying goodbye to the latest batch of yachties for the time being, the drama is far from over!

Fans of the show can look forward to a two-part reunion, with the first episode airing on Monday, July 17, followed by the second instalment on Tuesday, July 18. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the reunion, including what to expect and how to watch it.

WATCH: First look at Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

What to expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht season four reunion

While it was initially unclear whether the cast would be returning for a season four reunion, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, who has appeared in seasons two, three and four of the show, confirmed the news in a post to social media.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Daisy posted a picture from the reunion showing the reality star looking all glammed up in a polka-dot evening dress. She wrote in the caption: "It's official there's a reunion…. And I couldn't be more excited to put this chapter behind me."

© Bravo Daisy Kelliher wore a stunning polka dot dress for the Below Deck reunion

The show's official Instagram account also shared the photo, along with behind-the-scenes snaps of Captain Glenn, and deckhand Alex Propson: "The #BelowDeckSailing crew is reunion ready."

The two-part reunion will see cast members Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Mads Herrera, Chase Lemacks, Ileisha Dell, and Alex Propson join TV host Andy Cohen virtually in the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Clubhouse.

While fans will have to wait and see what exactly went down when the Parsifal III crew members reunited, we do know that Colin opens up about his romance with Daisy and makes some revelations.

© Bravo Captain Glenn Shephard will appear in the virtual reunion

"Nobody knows in the audience, nobody knows this," he says in the trailer. In a later clip, Colin adds: "This is why the relationship turned toxic. You can't reason with this woman."

It's clear that emotions run high in the reunion episodes as the trailer also shows Daisy becoming upset and getting up from her seat.

Elsewhere in the show, host Andy asks Gary King about an awkward moment from the series. "Gary, I have to ask you about something that was just about as cringey as anything I've seen on Below Deck," he says in the trailer.

© Bravo Alex Propson behind the scenes of the reunion

Viewers will have to tune into the reunion to find out exactly what Andy was referring to.

How to watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will be available to stream on the Bravo channel, website and app on July 17 and 18. Both parts will air at 8pm Eastern time.

© Bravo Captain Glenn Shephard stars on the show

Viewers can also catch the episodes on Peacock on July 18 and 19 at 8PM ET / 5 PM PT.