Gogglebox star Simon Minty reassures fans after being harassed by kids

The Gogglebox star, who appears on the show with his sister Jane, spoke candidly about the incident

Gogglebox star Simon Minty, 55, has opened up about a "horrible" situation where he was followed by children in a store who cruelly pointed and laughed at him.

He tweeted: "Today, some 12yo boys came up to me to point and laugh. I said ‘grow up’. I carried on shopping, which took some courage as they followed me. Nearly spoke with shop security, it was that horrible. Left for the safety of Waitrose, bumped in to a special friend and rallied."

The TV personality added: "Thank you to everyone who commented and sent support, love, hugs and wisdom. It was a lovely surprise, overwhelming and kind. Take care and thank you."

He then spent time reassuring his followers that he was doing okay. One person replied: "I'm so sorry to hear this! As a mother I’d be appalled and broken if my child did this. Wishing you a wonderful rest of the weekend," while another added: "Must have been a day for it, Simon. Experienced stare central yesterday when out and about. Haven’t felt this uncomfortable for a long while. Glad you found your friend to help decompress with. Support makes a difference."

Simon replied: "I know I'm not alone Steph. Happens to many of us, thankfully not too often." Replying to another person, he added: "There was some peer pressure going on too. I was going to tell them ‘one or more of you isn’t comfortable with what you’re doing right now, stand up for what you believe and you will have a better life than the others.’" \

He also spoke about how nice it was to see a friend in the store, which improved his day. "In my head I thought, I need a 'good moment' before I head home...and then I bumped in to her," he wrote. "Yep, world turned in my favour…. Mostly it doesn’t get through the armour but occasionally it does. My friend was a treat."

Simon leads a consultancy firm focused on improving conditions for disabled staff. On Sminty Ltd’s website, it reads: "Simon has personal experience of disability being of short stature and limited mobility. He uses a mobility scooter for distance. He enjoys an active social media presence, and blogs frequently on current affairs and topics."

The TV personality has been a fan favourite since appearing on the show will his sister Jane since 2021 - and we can’t wait to see them back on our screens!