Susanna Reid praised by fans after hitting back at criticism from GMB viewer

Susanna Reid has been praised by her Twitter followers after hitting back at a Good Morning Britain viewer who criticised her on social media.

The journalist responded to a tweet from an online troll that read: "Susanna Reid is being particularly thick this morning. Sheets stained with fake tan do NOT come out in the wash. The sheets need several washing or need to be thrown out. #GMB @GMB."

The viewer, named Ken, was referencing a debate from Tuesday's edition of the programme that saw Susanna and her co-host Ed Balls discuss whether hotels should introduce a "tan tax" for guests who wear fake tan and stain the bed sheets.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna hit back at an online troll who criticised her

Susanna was quick to fire back at the negative comment and quipped: "Switch your washing powder, Ken. My tan is not particularly thick - how dare you!"

The 52-year-old's Twitter followers showed their support in the comments section, with one person writing: "Well said @susannareid100," while another dropped a string of applause emojis, adding: "Nice comeback!"

A third fan commented: "Susanna, you're a beauty whatever shade of bronze you are! Thick is something you definitely are not."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna's followers praised the star for her response

This isn't the first time Susanna has proved that she's not afraid to hit back at offensive comments. During Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, Susanna called out a guest on the show who referred to her as "darling". Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid hits back at guest who calls her 'darling' in tense debate

Susanna and Ed had welcomed Insulate Britain activist Tracey Mallaghan onto the programme to discuss climate change protests.

Susanna asked Tracey to clarify her argument after she claimed that the government had written "climate denial reports" behind the scenes while telling the public that they were tackling the issue of climate change.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Ed Balls and Susanna Reid interviewed Tracy Mallaghan on Monday

"Tell us what happened?" asked Susanna, prompting Tracey to respond: "What happened with what, darling?"

Susanna quickly fired back, politely stating: "Sorry, you don't need to call me darling."

Viewers took to social media to praise Susanna's response, with one person writing: "Susanna told her straight when she called her darling," while another added: "Sorry, you don't need to call me darling! Well said Susanna, that made me giggle."

© ITV Susanna and Ed co-hosted the programme this week

Susanna's tweet comes amid some good news for the programme, which was honoured at the TRIC Awards at the end of June.

The GMB team donned their finery for the ceremony at Park Lane's Grosvenor House, where the show received the Special Award.

Susanna celebrated the news with a post to Instagram that paid tribute to the programme's staff members. Sharing a selfie of the team, which included Ed Balls, Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin, huddling around their gong, Susanna penned in the caption: "SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD!!!!! Congrats @gmb it takes a special team to work through the night to produce their best work at 6am.

© Instagram The GMB team won the Special Award at the TRIC Awards this year

"Thank you @tricawardsuk what an achievement as we hurtle towards our tenth anniversary - and they said it would never last! So proud."