Susanna Reid shares heartfelt tribute to GMB team as she reveals exciting announcement

Susanna Reid shared a heartwarming tribute to her Good Morning Britain colleagues on Tuesday as she revealed that the show had been honoured at the TRIC Awards at Park Lane's Grosvenor House.

Taking to Instagram, the star announced that the programme had won the Special Award and shared a selfie of the team looking as glamorous as ever as they huddled around the gong.

© Instagram The GMB team were recognised at the TRIC Awards

Susanna, who was joined by the likes of Ed Balls, Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin on the stage, looked incredible in a plunging pink gown featuring sheer sleeves and a subtle polka dot pattern, which she paired with silver sparkly heels.

The journalist, 52, penned in the caption: "SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD!!!!! Congrats @gmb it takes a special team to work through the night to produce their best work at 6am.

"Thank you @tricawardsuk what an achievement as we hurtle towards our tenth anniversary - and they said it would never last! So proud."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Susanna looked pretty in pink

Susanna's followers were quick to congratulate the show in the comments section, with one person writing: "Congrats and don't you all scrub up well," while another added: "Oh that's great and well deserved… a top team. Really pleased."

A third person commented: "Many congratulations, much deserved."

The big win for GMB comes after Susanna made headlines are sharing a very relatable health confession whilst hosting Monday's programme alongside Ed Balls.

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid makes health confession in reaction to Sarah Ferguson cancer diagnosis

The presenting duo were discussing Sarah Ferguson's recent breast cancer diagnosis when Susanna admitted that she hadn't gotten around to booking her routine mammogram appointment.

Chatting about Sarah's diagnosis, which the Duchess of York revealed on her Tea Talks podcast, Susanna said: "I think the reason that she's open about this is that she wants this to be a wake-up call to people."

© ITV Susanna revealed that she hadn't booked a mammogram

She continued: "I hadn't realised, that there was a change in policy and screening, around seven months ago, back in September last year, where appointments used to be sent out for mammograms, now it’s an invitation, apparently, to make an appointment.

"As a result, around, just in London, 12,000 women are estimated to have missed out on breast screenings because of that new open invitations system."

The TV star admitted: "Now, I received one of those letters, an invitation to go. And, of course, what have I done? Absolutely nothing. I haven't booked in a mammogram and I'm 52 and I absolutely should take that up."

© Getty Sarah is recovering in Windsor

The following morning, Susanna shared an update and reassured viewers that she had booked her appointment.

"My excuse was, I just didn't get round to it, and so yesterday I got round to it," she said, before explaining that the booking process wasn't exactly easy and that she had to overcome several "hurdles", including three separate phone calls.

The presenter was told that she would be sent a letter within two weeks with an appointment date set within six weeks.

© ITV Susanna later revealed that she had booked an appointment

"Anyway, all I'm saying is, it is not… it was straightforward enough, just a couple of hurdles in the way," she said.