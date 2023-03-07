Robson Green's first-ever TV appearance revealed in unearthed video

Robson Green has become a household name thanks to his fan favourite role as DI Geordie Keating in Grantchester, but long before he found fame, the actor kicked off his TV career with a three-year run on Casualty. Joining the cast as Jimmy Powell – a porter in the Emergency Department of Holby General Hospital – Robson appeared in the series from 1989 to 1992, and he looks so different! Click the video below to watch the former Casualty star in action…

Having signed on to the hit BBC show in his mid-20s, Robson's debut role as Jimmy Powell officially put him on the map, and while he rarely talks about his time on Casualty, the Grantchester star has reflected on it in an interview with The Independent. "After two episodes, I was shocked I ever worked again, I was so bad," he laughed.

Shortly after he appeared on Casualty, Robson would go on to score a role in the British drama series Soldier Soldier from 1991 to 1995, springboarding him onto major projects that would later include Reckless, Wire in the Blood and Waterloo Road.

Speaking about his time on Soldier Soldier, Robson told The Guardian: "When I landed the role in Soldier Soldier. I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I'm going to be doing something that makes me happy, I'm doing it abroad and they're going to pay me.' I was 26."

The actor starred as Jimmy Powell on Casualty

While the TV star enjoyed great success in his early career, he's always been very open about the darker side of fame. During a 2017 documentary, Robson spoke about his struggles while starring in Soldier Soldier, explaining: "I was enjoying fame. I was enjoying recognition, I was enjoying all the approval. I was enjoying the awards, I was enjoying the parties, I was enjoying the drinking and everything else that went with fame.

"But my relationships were a car crash. I started having real problems with fame and alcohol and drugs." After his father suggested he sought professional help, Robson saw a therapist, who suggested that he reconnect with his love of fishing, which helped him out of the dark times.

Following his TV debut, Robson then scored a role on Soldier Soldier

"Getting back into fishing was a turning point for me. It has been and still is my road to Damascus," Robson explained. "I needed something in life that made sense and, for me, fishing makes sense. I've learnt so much from fishing and found an inner peace that was missing."

