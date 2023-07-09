The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher wows fans with incredible glimpse inside garden

The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher has treated fans to a glimpse inside his back garden at his home in Witney, Oxfordshire.

In a series of videos shared on Instagram, the horologist revealed that a pair of robins had nested in one of his tree ferns and had laid six eggs. He documented the nesting cycle, showing the eggs before and after they hatched, as well as an amazing video of him holding one of the birds.

WATCH: Steve Fletcher shows glimpse inside Oxfordshire garden

In the first clip, which showcased Steve's incredibly green garden which is filled with shrubbery, he spoke to the camera. "One of the great things about having lots of plants in your garden is that you get lots of birds nesting," he began. "My pair of robins have made another nest just underneath one of my tree ferns and it's just flown off now so I can just show you its nest with all the eggs in," he said, panning the camera inside the nest to show six eggs.

"We've got six eggs there so hopefully soon they will hatch and fledge soon we'll have little robins hopping around," he added.

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more

READ: The Repair Shop star shares update on new episodes as show taken off schedule

The second video showed the newly hatched baby robins sleeping in their nest while the third video saw Steve standing behind a glass top table while holding one of the birds, who perched on the end of his fingertips.

© Guy Levy Steve appears on The Repair Shop alongside his sister Suzie

Steve penned in the caption: "Three videos for you. In June, I discovered that a pair of robins had chosen to build another nest under one of my ferns. It's been such a treat to see their eggs hatch… And what happened next was absolutely wonderful!"

Taking to the comments section, fans praised the incredible post. One person wrote: "Oh my goodness, that's amazing," while another added: "They must be able to sense the kindness and safety in you! That’s amazing! Your gardens must be lovely!"

© stevefletcher.clocks Steve with his partner Mel

A third follower commented: "How beautiful Steve. They obviously feel your calm and tranquility."

Steve is thought to reside in Witney, Oxfordshire, which is close to where his clock and watch repair business, The Clock Workshop, is located.

The clock expert lives at his Oxfordshire home with his partner Mel, who has previously been credited for his TV career.

© Guy Levy Steve with his sister Suzie

"In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show," Steve said, adding: "Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok."

While Steve tends to keep his home life out of the spotlight, we do know that he has five children: four daughters and a son.

© Instagram Steve has five children

His son Fred has followed in his father's footsteps, working as a junior clockmaker and Steve's apprentice, while his daughter Milly runs the workshop and "keeps the business going" while he's away filming for The Repair Shop.