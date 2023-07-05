The Repair Shop star shares update on new episodes as show taken off schedule

The Repair Shop fans may be a little disappointed when they tune into BBC One on Wednesday night to find that the popular heirloom-fixing show is not on the schedule.

The heartwarming reality show usually airs for an hour from 8pm each week but has been replaced by the channel's coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

© BBC The Repair Shop will not air on Wednesday 5 July

Sadly, fans may have to wait a little more than a week for new episodes from the show's 12th season. Next week [Wednesday 12 July], the BBC will air a previous episode from season four, which will only run for half an hour from 8pm.

So, when will the show be back with more episodes?

© BBC Jay Blades hosts the popular BBC show

Whilst we don't know exactly when we can expect series 12 to return to our screens, the show's organ expert David Burville reassured viewers that more instalments are on the way.

In a post to Instagram over the weekend, the professional organ builder shared a black-and-white selfie from the iconic barn at The Weald and Downland Living Museum. He wrote in the caption: "Hello everyone. Hope [you're] having a good weekend. Been very busy at work but I will be back in the barn soon with some new exciting and unusual items."

© David Burville David Burville said he will be back in the barn soon

"Hope you enjoyed the most recent episodes of the show," he added.

Although fans may have to wait a little longer for new episodes, they can rest assured that the programme will be on our screens for a good while longer. Host Jay Blades revealed that the show has been commissioned for two more years whilst speaking at the TV BAFTAs in May this year.

"I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken," he said after picking up the Daytime gong. "We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."

© Kate Green/BAFTA The Repair Shop won the BAFTA TV award for Daytime

The show is loved for the heartwarming stories behind the treasured items that are brought in for repair and often leave viewers in tears. The latest instalment, which was a special episode to mark 75 years of the NHS, was no different.

Children's author Michael Rosen walked through the barn doors, bringing with him a patient diary that was kept by nurses whilst he was ill in hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

© Ricochet Michael, accompanied by his daughter Elsie, brought his patient diary into the barn

Bookbinder Chris Shaw soon got to work on the diary, which was used to chronicle Michael's stay in intensive care after he was put into an induced coma for 40 days.

"Each day they wrote an entry, that's the bit that gets me upset, actually," Michael explained. "Thinking about them and them looking after me, saying 'Today I held your hand,' and they sing to me and tell me things every day."

© BBC Michael looked emotional as the restored diary was unveiled

Michael was overcome with emotion when the newly restored diary was revealed. "That is amazing," he told Chris, adding: "That's really special, wow."

Watch the touching moment in the video below.