7 Ryan Gosling films you need to watch ahead of Barbie's release

Ryan Gosling is the man of the moment, thanks to his starring role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. Scheduled for release on July 21, if you're searching for a distraction in the meantime, you can get your daily dose of 'Kenergy' from Ryan's incredible portfolio of films. From rom-com classics to epic sci-fi adventures, the actor has built a pretty impressive portfolio over the years – but these are our favourites…

WATCH: Ryan Gosling stars as Ken in the Barbie trailer

Best Ryan Gosling movies you need to watch

The Notebook

Watch on: Amazon Prime

Perhaps his most swoon-worthy role to date, Ryan became a bonafide heartthrob in 2004 after starring in The Notebook alongside Rachel McAdams. Regarded as a rom-com classic, the film is based on Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, and it centres on the tumultuous relationship of a young couple who fall in love in the 1940s.

© Sky Ryan Gosling gained international recognition for his performance in The Notebook

Blade Runner 2049

Watch on: Rent on Amazon

A sequel to the 1982 film Blade Runner, Ryan stars opposite Harrison Ford, Ana De Armas, Robin Wright and Jared Leto in this neo-noir science fiction film. Cast as Officer K – a Blade Runner who works for the Los Angeles Police Department – the character is thrust into an epic journey of self-discovery after uncovering a long-buried secret.

© Sky Ryan stars opposite Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049

The Nice Guys

Watch on: Amazon Prime

If you're in need of a laugh, The Nice Guys has you covered. Set against the backdrop of 1970s Los Angeles, Ryan plays chaotic private eye Holland March, while Russell Crowe is the haphazard enforcer who becomes his partner. As the unlikely duo team up to search for missing teen Amelia Kuttner (played by Margaret Qualley), what unfolds is a clumsy investigation fraught with twists and turns.

© Sky Ryan portrays private eye Holland March in The Nice Guys

La La Land

Watch on: Amazon Prime

Ryan recently revealed his musical abilities in the hit song 'Just Ken' but long before he lived life in plastic, the A-lister had already proved himself a triple threat with his role in La La Land. Starring alongside Emma Stone, Ryan portrays struggling jazz pianist Sebastian Wilder as he encounters and falls for budding actress, Mia Dolan. Filled with spellbinding musical numbers, this love letter to Los Angeles is not to be missed.

© Sky Ryan showcases his musical talents in La La Land

Crazy, Stupid Love

Watch on: Apple TV+

Boasting an incredible cast, Ryan appears opposite Steve Carrell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon in Crazy, Stupid Love. Connecting multiple love stories, Ryan gives a memorable performance as the womanizing bachelor Jacob Palmer, who's forced to change his ways after falling for Hannah Weaver (played by Emma Stone).

© Sky Ryan portrays womanising bachelor Jacob Palmer in Crazy, Stupid Love

The Place Beyond The Pines

Watch on: Rent on Amazon

It's the film that introduced Ryan to his wife, Eva Mendes. Told from three separate perspectives, The Place Beyond The Pines sees Ryan as Luke – a motorcycle stunt rider who turns to a life of crime to support his family. A heartbreaking tale about fathers and sons, the film has frequently appeared in critics' top-ten lists.

© Sky Ryan stars alongside Eva Mendes in The Place Beyond The Pines

First Man

Watch on: YouTube

Ryan is basically Space Ken in First Man….well, kind of. If we're being precise, the actor portrays real-life astronaut and American hero Neil Armstrong. Depicting the real-life trials and tribulations of the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, this biographical drama was nominated for two Golden Globes, seven BAFTAs and four Oscars.