Ryan Gosling talks rarely-seen daughters' 'weird' reaction to Barbie – and Eva Mendes' premiere absence explained

Ryan Gosling's daughters may have been unsure of their dad playing Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, but he says they were an inspiration nonetheless.

The actor has two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven, with Eva Mendes, who he has been with since 2011 after meeting on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

Last night, the father-of-two made his official Ken debut at the premiere of summer's most hyped-up film in Los Angeles, and opened up about his daughter's reaction to the highly-anticipated movie.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the pink carpet, Ryan revealed just how much his daughters had seen of Barbie, which arrives in theaters July 21.

"They've seen a lot of pieces of [the film]," he said, before confessing: "[They] helped me a lot with it."

He endearingly added: "They were [a] huge inspiration for me," before explaining how they would come in handy when it came to giving his best Ken possible.

© Getty Ryan put his best Ken forward at the premiere

When asked if Esmeralda and Amada found their dad's role funny, Ryan confirmed that they did, before adding: "Unless it wasn't. And then I worked on it."

Still, despite their help and apparent stamp of approval, the star isn't convinced he'll be showing his girls the final product just yet. "Well, it was, I think, weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway," he admitted, adding: "I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Ken energy."

© Getty Margot and Ryan at the Barbie premiere

While neither his wife Eva nor his daughters were in attendance at the star-studded – and very much pink-ified – Los Angeles premiere, Ryan made sure to honor them by way of his monochrome pink look's accessory: a necklace with an "E" for Eva in the signature Barbie font.

© Getty Ryan honored Eva with a very poignant accessory

Eva and Ryan are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship and family life, but months before Barbie's premiere, fans were already eager to know whether Eva would be by her hubby's side for the event.

The couple have rarely ever made public appearances together. Their first and last official appearance was back in 2012, for the premiere of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock The couples' only red carpet events together were for The Place Beyond the Pines

Responding to fan comments on her Instagram back in April, the Hitch actress explained why they shouldn't count on a red carpet appearance from the two.

When Eva shared an Instagram post of her and Ryan's time on their 2012 film, one fan couldn't help but comment: "Eva, I want to to be honest with you, but I really hope Barbie will get through the awards season just to see you with Ryan. I know, I'm selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop dreaming about it!!"

© Rex Images Ryan and Eva in 2012

To that the mother-of-two first noted: "You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you," however she added: "But we don't do those things together."

She explained: "Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there," adding: "Oh wait – for those who may catch me in a 'lie' – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."