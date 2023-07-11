Emily Blunt talks 'guilt' over separation from daughters with John Krasinski and acting break

The Oppenheimer star wants to be there to watch her daughters hit new milestones

Emily Blunt got candid on the latest episode of the iHeartPodcast "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" about balancing motherhood and her thriving acting career.

The English actress, 40, opened up to the celebrity interviewer and restaurateur about finding time to be a mom to her daughters with husband John Krasinski, Hazel, eight, and Violet, six.

She opened up her planned year-long break from acting in order to devote more time to document her daughters' milestones after a busy year with the TV show The English and the movies Oppenheimer, Pain Hustlers, and The Fall Guy.

On the balancing act, she said: "I never feel I'm doing it right. This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits.

"And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?'"

She tenderly continued: "And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.

"I had a beautiful time on the projects I did last year. Some were more tense than others, some were harder than others. Some were more time consuming than others.

"The ones that are time consuming, I think for me are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance. And I'm very prone to guilt, I think all mothers are. You're just prone to feeling bad for, god forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother."

While the A Quiet Place star was firm in her love for her profession, she wanted to find the time to bring all her dreams together. "I am a huge advocate for women being ambitious, I love the word ambitions. It's just dreams with purpose. And I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK last month, where she first shared that she wanted to step away from the camera for a bit, she opened up about not wanting to see her daughters follow in their famous parents' footsteps.

"My toes curl when people tell me, 'My daughter wants to be an actress.' I want to say, don't do it!" she says emphatically.

"Because it's a hard industry and it can be very disappointing," Emily continued. "A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it's completely personal, especially when you're being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things."