Cillian Murphy reunites with Oppenheimer co-stars for intimate gathering – and teases surprise cameo

Movie watchers awaiting the big "double feature" later this month were left thrilled when the cast of Oppenheimer reunited for a small gathering over the weekend.

Robert Downey Jr. took to his Instagram to share a pair of photos from their little get-together, featuring his co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

The group were spotted grabbing a pizza dinner as they posed for pictures on a balcony, surrounded by the dazzling New York skyline on all sides.

The moment featured a surprise cameo, though, as they were joined by none other than Emily's husband John Krasinski, standing behind the group as they flashed a few funny faces.

© Instagram The cast of Oppenheimer reunited for a small gathering

Robert, 58, even teased in his caption: "Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates…wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???"

Fans of the upcoming biopic thriller loved seeing them together in a more relaxed setting, although it was the 47-year-old Cillian who stole the show with his comical expressions, a departure from his usual proper appearance.

"Cillian wasn't just smiling, he's wide smiling. This doesn't feel right," one joked, while another also added: "No way you got Cillian to pose like that."

© Instagram Emily's husband John Krasinski joined them

A third also wrote: "Cillian can smile like that? It's Barbie effect y'all," while one follower gushed: "What a dream it could be to be in this photo."

The biographical film, based on the story of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, charts the creation of the first nuclear weapons. The star-studded cast also features Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and more.

© Getty Images The group star in the upcoming biographical thriller, based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer

In a recent interview with WIRED, director Christopher Nolan said of the film: "Oppenheimer's story has been with me for years.

"It's just an incredible idea – people doing these calculations, and looking at the relationship between theory and the real world, and deciding there's a very small possibility they're going to destroy the entire world. And yet they pushed the button."

Speaking with GQ last year, Cillian elaborated on the casting process just ahead of beginning prep for Oppenheimer, saying: "I'm not good at auditions.

© Getty Images Cillian stars as the titular physicist

"I think if you really want to be outstanding at acting, you have to go through a big process of getting in touch with the character you're playing, [recognizing] what's going on, and getting involved with what you're going to create. Auditions are the opposite. They stress me out. You can't get into the role in 15 seconds and that's all you have."

He further explained what it took for him to inhabit his usual cadre of intense roles: "It's important to take time between characters to be able to approach them from the right perspective and also to grow as an actor.

© Getty Images The Christopher Nolan film is slated for a July 21 release

"I think it takes me about three months to move beyond a protagonist who was very important to me. It's not that I'm a method actor, who lives with his role in real life all the time, but it does affect me and I have to get some distance to be able to face another challenge."