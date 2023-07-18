This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were forced to apologise to viewers after a live segment during Tuesday's episode took an unexpected turn.

The ITV hosts, who are fronting the morning programme all this week due to regular host Holly Willoughby beginning her summer break, were chatting to frequent contributors Tom Swarbrick and Isla Traquair about a range of news issues before moving onto the light subject of the nation's favourite cocktails.

The four broadcasters were enjoying sipping on some drinks including mojitos and margaritas when they were laughing about whether to have salt or sugar around the rim of a glass for the famous drinks. It was at this point that Isla let slip a rude word after confessing: "I've only had one sip and I'm [expletive] already."

The Scottish journalist picked up on her error immediately and sheepishly laughed and said sorry for the slip-up before Alison then apologised to viewers as well. Alison also joked that Isla had dropped her in it and as the show cut to an advert break, she added: "Thanks for that Isla, dropped us in it there," before the group laughed off the moment.

Despite apologising for any offence caused, it seems viewers at home found the swear word slip-up hilarious. One person tweeted: "Get Isla presenting! #thismorning," as a second echoed this, writing: "Isla should come on #thismorning more often, we need more drunk guests, would liven this show up." A third simply said: "Isla made me laugh!!"

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV1 and since Holly has departed the show for her summer break. Alison and Dermot, who usually present Friday coverage, will be taking the reins for the majority of the hosting over the coming weeks.

However, the schedule has got some changes ahead due to ITV hosting coverage of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup which kicks off this week. The channel released a statement earlier this week informing fans that Thursday's episode of the show will not air in its usual slot.

They shared: "As the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off this week, there will be some slight changes to our usual schedule. Here's all the details you need for this week!" A photo timetable was also posted online, demonstrating that Thursday's episode had been pulled, but that Friday's episode will go ahead as normal.

Meanwhile, both Alison and Dermot have been appearing on the morning programme far more frequently in recent weeks following former regular presenter Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning after 20 years.

Alison and Dermot have appeared together as well as individually alongside Monday to Thursday host Holly to fill in for Phillip. Other familiar faces on ITV have stepped in to host alongside Holly including Craig Doyle, Josie Gibson, and Joel Dommett.