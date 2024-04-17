For the Love of Dogs viewers saying same thing as Alison Hammond makes hosting debut

ITV's beloved documentary series For the Love of Dogs returned to our screens on Tuesday night, but this time with Alison Hammond at the helm – and viewers have given their verdict on her new gig.

The This Morning star took over from the late Paul O'Grady, who hosted the behind-the-scenes look inside Battersea Dogs & Cats Home from 2012 until his death last year.

WATCH: Paul O'Grady passed away in March 2023

In the episode, Alison bottle-feeds a three-day-old puppy who was abandoned in a bin, has her heart stolen by seven-year-old Spaniel Nelly with a concerning eye condition, and meets excitable Spaniel Cross Bobby who is in training to be a sniffer dog.

Taking to social media, viewers acknowledged that Paul was a hard act to follow but were full of praise for Alison.

© ITV Alison Hammond took over from Paul O'Grady as the new presenter of the ITV series, For the Love of Dogs

One person wrote: "Well I wasn't 100% sure what I was going to make of #fortheloveofdogs without Paul but I have to say @AlisonHammond was absolutely wonderful, she fits right in and has such a natural way with the dogs they loved her, I thoroughly enjoyed it, well done Alison."

A second person penned: "I honestly think @AlisonHammond did a great job. That's not being disrespectful to Paul O'Grady, who I reckon would be chuffed with the way she handled it. Good on you, Alison," while another commented: "I wasn't sure @AlisonHammond was going to be the right choice but she very clearly loves and cares for those dogs and that'll do for me. Good luck Alison. Will be great watching you learn all about the dogs and keep the good work going."

© ITV Alison pictured with spaniel Nelly in episode one

Another fan tweeted: "Well done Alison - you were amazing and I think Paul would have been so happy that you have taken over the mantle from him in a brilliant and humble way."

Alison, 49, was announced as the show's new host back in January. In a statement released at the time, Alison recognised that she could "never replace" Paul but shared her excitement over her new role.

© ITV Fans were full of praise for the This Morning star

"I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series," said the presenter. "But if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.

"I can't wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!"

© Jeff Spicer Paul O'Grady passed away in March last year

The series, which will consist of six episodes, is Alison's latest major hosting gig after she took over from Matt Lucas for series 14 of Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off. The former Big Brother star co-presents the baking show alongside Noel Fielding.

She's also a regular fixture on our screens as the Friday host of This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary.

For the Love of Dogs continues on Tuesday 23 April on ITV1 at 8pm. Episode one is now on ITVX.