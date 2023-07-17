This Morning set to be pulled from schedule in ITV programming shake-up

The show will come off the air on Thursday

ITV is headed for a scheduling shake-up this week as the broadcaster will remove This Morning from programming to make way for coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The popular daytime show, which is fronted by Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, will be taken off air on Thursday, which is when the football tournament begins.

This Morning shared the news in a statement posted to social media that read: "As the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off this week, there will be some slight changes to our usual schedule. Here's all the details you need for this week!"

The statement was released alongside a photo which showed the programme's schedule for the week. The show will remain in its usual slot from 10am until 12.30pm for most of the week and will only come off air for one day on Thursday.

© This Morning/Facebook This Morning will come off the air on Thursday

Fans of the show were quick to comment on the post and expressed their love for the programme's hosts. One person wrote: "Love Alison and Dermot. They are so happy just what we want on TV in these uncertain times," while another called for ITV to make Craig Doyle a regular fixture: "Make Craig a permanent feature. He's so good."

Craig has been regularly appearing on the show over the past few months, hosting alongside main presenter Holly since Phillip Schofield's departure.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Craig Doyle has hosted the show alongside Holly Willoughby in recent months

The broadcaster left ITV in May following rumours of tension between himself and Holly. The following month, he released a statement explaining he had lied about an affair with a younger, male colleague on the show.

The 61-year-old said he was "deeply sorry" for lying and said that the relationship was "unwise, but not illegal" but is now over.

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield left ITV in May

Holly and Phillip aren't the only co-hosts to have been at the centre of fallout reports in recent months. Alison Hammond spoke out after it was reported that she had a "strained relationship" with her fellow Friday presenter, Dermot O'Leary.

Earlier this month, the Mail on Sunday reported that the relationship between the two stars has become "increasingly strained" recently and that ITV bosses are worried that the stars may have to present separately more often.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond host This Morning on Fridays

Alison dispelled the rumours by commenting on a photo of the pair posted to Dermot's Instagram page. "Summer's here! Looking forward to this week with my @alisonhammond55 - we're on from 10am!" Dermot wrote in the caption of the image, which showed the hosting duo sitting alongside each other on the iconic blue sofa.

Alison commented: "Cut the tension with a knife," adding a laughing emoji.

The former Big Brother star has previously batted off speculation about a feud between herself and Dermot.

© @dermotoleary Alison shut down rumours of a fallout between herself and Dermot

Speaking on GKBarry's Saving Grace podcast in October last year, Alison said: "I can't tell you how wrong they actually are," before going on to make light of the rumours. "I love the fact that people think that. I'm gonna keep that going," she said: "Go 'babes, people think we hate each other, let's do a couple of things on the telly like stand further apart'. Like we're still distancing!"