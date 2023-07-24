Fans were overjoyed when Netflix's hit drama Sweet Magnolias returned for a third season recently and one star of the show was keen to drum up excitement ahead of its release by sharing some revealing behind-the-scenes snaps from on set.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, took her Instagram shortly before season three was released and gave her fans a glimpse into the filming process. A number of images showed the actress sporting a fake bump while on set filming scenes for the first two seasons.

Writing in the caption, the Zoey 101 star shared: "Just a little SWEETMAGNOLIAS/NOREEN appreciation post… can't wait for y'all to see season three." Another photo showed Jamie Lynn alongside JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the leading star of the series, who plays Maddie Townsend.

In Sweet Magnolias, Jamie Lynn plays Noreen who, in the beginning, was having an affair with Maddie's husband Bill Townsend, who is played by American Pie actor Chris Klein. Noreen ends up pregnant with Bill's baby in the first season. Maddie and Bill, as a result, then go through a divorce.

Fans were loving seeing the photos from Jamie Lynn filming and took the opportunity to share how excited they were that season three had almost arrived.

One person wrote: "Missing all of these moments and YOU," as a second added: "My heart is bursting! Miss you both SO much!!!" A third simply penned: "We need you guys."

Meanwhile, now that the new episodes have officially launched on the streaming giant, fans have been taking to social media to give their verdict on season three. It seems the third installment went down a storm, and many are already hoping for more in the future.

One person tweeted: "I finished S3 of #SweetMagnolias #SweetMagnoliasS3 @netflix. You do know I'm gonna need S4 and 5 right? About to rewatch it the next few days."

Another echoed this, commenting: "#SweetMagnoliasS3 was so good!!!! I hope the season finale wasn't a series finale. But if it is, it was a great ending!!!!" A third agreed: "I NEED MORE TYLER AND ANNIE SCENESSSS SEASON 4 NOW NOWWW."

What is season three of Sweet Magnolias about?

For those who are yet to tune in, the third season of the show continues immediately where season two left off.

As the synopsis explains: "The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation."

It continues: "Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems – and all the complications they cause – with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."