The Lincoln Lawyer: Will there be a season three of the hit Netflix show?

The Lincoln Lawyer is one of those shows on Netflix that its fan base goes crazy for, so when the second outing of the legal drama returned to the streaming giant earlier this month, it didn't take long for it to make it into the top ten trending shows.

For those unaware, the series focuses on Mickey Haller who runs his own law practice out the back seat of his Lincoln and tackles big and small cases across the city of Los Angeles. (If the title is familiar, it's because it's been adapted from the novel series by Michael Connelly, not to mention the film of the same name and plot starring Matthew McConaughey).

WATCH: The Lincoln Lawyer season two official trailer

But what fans really want to know is what the future holds for the show. Read on to find out more…

Will there be a season three of The Lincoln Lawyer?

Netflix is yet to formally announce whether season three of The Lincoln Lawyer is happening, but there is hope! The streaming platform tends to review stats and rating figures of a show when determining the future and given season two has been sitting comfortably at the top of the trending charts, it's certainly a possibility.

It's likely that the company is awaiting the arrival of season two part two before giving a third installment the green light. But, Netflix has made announcements of future seasons relatively quickly after a high success rate in the past – for example, they renewed The Diplomat and The Night Agent very quickly after the first season's launch – so hopefully fans won't have to wait long for news.

What is the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer about?

The second season of The Lincoln Lawyer has been adapted from the fourth book in the series which is called The Fifth Witness. The synopsis for this story reads: "Lisa Trammel has been a client of Mickey's for eight months, and so far he's stopped the bank from taking her house. But now the bank's CEO has been found beaten to death - and Lisa is about to be indicted for murder…"

When is season two part two of The Lincoln Lawyer out?

There may not be news about season three yet, but there's a silver lining for fans because the second part of season two will be released on August 3 2023. The trailer has already hinted at what will happen next, with Mickey ending up in the hospital while his friends shared their concern over his injuries, telling him that he needs to find a way to make his job more "conventional".

Who stars in The Lincoln Lawyer?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo leads the cast as lawyer Mickey Haller and has built up quite the fanbase since appearing in the Netflix show. Also appearing in the cast are: Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Neve Campbell and Christopher Gorham.

What are the fans making of The Lincoln Lawyer?

Fans have been loving The Lincoln Lawyer season two but many were shocked upon learning that it ended on a major cliffhanger, with some even unaware that the latest offering had been divided into two parts.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Damn, talk about leaving us wanting more! What a cliffhanger ending to part one of #TheLincolnLawyer season 2," while another person added: "Not #TheLincolnLawyer leaving us on a cliffhanger! Didn't realize it wasn't the full season."

Another said: "Pretty dope actually, at first I thought it was just one of those comedy-drama series, but it's pretty intense and interesting."