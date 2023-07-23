Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reunites with co-star – and fans are saying the same thing

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge delighted fans when she reunited with her co-star Zibby Allen over the weekend.

Zibby joined the Mel Monroe actress at her house in Georgia, where the pair made a Chanterelle risotto after Alexandra and her daughter foraged the mushrooms from her backyard.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge shares glimpse inside backyard as she goes foraging

Sharing a video on Instagram, Alexandra explained how she discovered the mushrooms. "So my daughter and I were taking a walk in our backyard and I look over to my left and I see a gold patch and I'm like, 'Oh, I know exactly what that is,' because at this time of year, everybody goes bananas for these chanterelle mushrooms and they go and forage them," she said, alongside a video that showed the star and her friends' preparing the risotto.

Alexndra went on to explain that while she was initially hesitant to pick the mushrooms for fear of accidentally choosing poisonous ones, she did plenty of research before inviting her friends over to help cook the delicious-looking rice dish.

© @alexandrabreck/Instagram Zibby Allen joined Alexandra at her house in Georgia over the weekend

"My friends got together, we cleaned the mushrooms, peeled them apart and made a mushroom risotto. It was freaking delicious," she added, encouraging her followers to cook the recipe at home.

In a separate post, Alexandra shared a snap of a mouth-watering chanterelle tart, which she made following the success of the risotto. "Next up Chanterelle tart!!! This was also splendid," the 41-year-old penned in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many suggesting that Alexandra and Ziggy team up and host their own cooking show. One person wrote: "You and Zibby should definitely do a cooking show. They are always so entertaining!!" while another commented: "You and Zibby should totally do a cooking show!!"

A third person wrote: "Looks delicious. More cooking shows please, you're so good at it."

© Barry King Alexandra Breckenridge is married to musician Casey Hooper

Alexandra lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband Casey Hooper and their two children Jack and Billie.

On why the couple decided to move to Georgia from Los Angeles, Alexandra previously told Atlanta Magazine: "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.

"We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn’t feel like a big city."

© Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge on the set of Virgin River season five

While Alexandra is clearly enjoying spending time with her friends and family at home, one thing she won't be doing is heading back to the set of Virgin River anytime soon.

Production on season six is currently on hold due to the ongoing writers' strike, which insiders expect will come to an end in the fall.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Season five of Virgin River will air in the fall

Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the popular Netflix drama, revealed that filming would commence as soon as the strike is settled. Sharing a stunning snap of blooming roses to her Instagram page in May, the actress wrote: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"

In the meantime, fans can look forward to watching season five, which will arrive on Netflix in the fall.