Beloved Sweet Magnolias star absent from season three following recasting

Sweet Magnolias is gearing up for a third outing, with JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley returning as our favourite margarita-toasting trio. While the show's leading ladies are stepping back into their roles as Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen, there will be a major change this season, following a surprise recasting. Keep reading for all the details…

© Netflix Bianca Berry Tarantino will not reprise her role as Katie Townsend following a scheduling conflict

While Sweet Magnolias will bring back plenty of familiar faces for series three, actress Bianca Berry Tarantino, who starred as Maddie's adorable daughter Katie Townsend in the first two seasons, has now left the Netflix series. According to Deadline, Bianca's exit from the show was brought about by a scheduling conflict, as the youngster was busy filming for an Apple TV+ limited series titled, Lady In the Lake.

As a result, the role of Katie Townsend has now gone to Ella Grace Helton. Despite her young age, the budding actress has already starred in the American sitcom, United We Fall (2020), starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell. And she's also landed roles in Hubie Halloween (2022) and Chosen Family (2023).

Back in June, the trailer for series three was released by Netflix, and it looks like there's no shortage of drama in the southern town of Serenity. Click the video below for a glimpse of what's to come…

So, what can we expect from season 3? The official synopsis reads: "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life.

"And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause - with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

© Netflix Leading ladies Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and JoAnna Garcia are all returning for season three

Scheduled to premiere on July 20, it won't be long before Sweet Magnolias is back on our screens.

Speaking about what to expect from season 3, JoAnna Garcia told The List: "It's definitely going to not disappoint the Sweet Magnolias fans. There's a lot of love and romance, and you're going to get to see a deeper side of our friendship.

© Netflix JoAnna Garcia Swisher has teased what's to come for Maddie

"For my character, you start to see a little bit more self-reflection. She's coming out of that dark cloud of divorce and seeing where she's landing. Towards the end, you start to see that there is a glimmer of what's to come for Maddie.

She continued: "This season, you're going to see a deeper side of their friendship. It's not always rainbows and butterflies, and sometimes there's some cloudy days. That's an important element and something that's really real, and I think it was about time that we honored that. You start to see how they struggle through life together, with each other, with other people, and it's a tribute to strong female friendships. ... This is a really relatable show. I'm so proud of it."