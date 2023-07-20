Call the Midwife welcomes back much-loved cast member for series 13

Call the Midwife has welcomed back a "much-loved" cast member for the upcoming 13th season of the popular period drama.

Taking to its official Instagram page, the show revealed that Nate Court, who played baby Robert Dellow in the season ten finale, will be returning to Poplar for a cameo in the new series, which is currently being filmed.

Call the Midwife's Laura Main talks future of the show

Sharing an adorable photo of Nate sitting on the knee of Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie Jackson, the drama's social media team wrote in the caption: "Awww! Daniel Laurie and Nate Court reunite on set for our latest Call the Midwife filming!

"This GORGEOUS shot comes hot from the set of Call the Midwife series 13, where we have been delighted to welcome back a familiar guest to Nonnatus House – the beautiful young Nate Court!

© BBC Daniel Laurie and Nate Court in series 13 of Call the Midwife

"Nate was one our most memorable new babies when he played Robert Dellow in the deeply moving finale episode of Series 10. The Dellow family were struggling to adjust to Robert being diagnosed with Down's Syndrome – but Reggie's love for Robert helped ease their fears."

The post continued: "Nate is a much-loved member of our Call the Midwife family, so we were just thrilled when he was able to return for a brief cameo appearance in Series 13 as a toddler! But the best moment of all was when he and our own Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie, met up again – as these lovely pictures show!"

© Olly Courtney Daniel Laurie plays Reggie in the drama

The show remained tight-lipped on the storyline that brings Nate back on our screens, adding: "We won't tell you how or why Nate was there – no spoilers! – but we can't wait to show you the end results."

Fans were delighted with the announcement and took to the comments section. One person wrote: "Can't wait, going to be so exciting as always," while another added: "Love this!!"

The series is also set to welcome two new additions to the cast in the form of Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry, who will play trainee midwives, Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford.

© BBC Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford in Call the Midwife

The newcomers will be joining Nonnatus House as part of its pupil midwife training scheme. Joyce, who hails from Trinidad, aims to become Matron of a British hospital and is described as "hardworking, intelligent and deeply kind" but with a "traumatic past that she cannot conceal forever".

Meanwhile, Rosalind is "young, warm, passionate and funny". While she may come across as naive at times, she possesses an "inner steeliness that will lead her to make some life-changing decisions".

© Andrea Southam Filming for the new series is currently underway

Season 13 is set in the year 1969 and will tell stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks. The new episodes will cover issues surrounding topics such as Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB.

Fans can expect to see the drama return to screens with a new Christmas special in December. New episodes from season 13 will follow in January.