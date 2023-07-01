Christina Hall glows alongside lookalike daughter on very special 'date'

Christina Hall was glowing on Friday when she posed for a photograph with her lookalike daughter Taylor. Sharing the photo on social media, the Christina on the Coast star explained that she and her eldest child were enjoying some much-needed alone time together.

The oldest of Christina's three children, Taylor, 12, looked delighted to be spending time with her mom. The duo celebrated their mother-daughter friendship with a trip to Knott's Berry Farm theme park in California.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Taylor and Christina enjoying their girls' day out

"Some much needed alone time with my first born," the 39-year-old captioned her photo, before adding: "Went on all the rides and ate all the junk food - loved our Knott’s date." Fans were delighted to see the two of them enjoying their time together, with one writing: "LOVE the Momma that you are and how important you show your kiddos they are to you!" in response to Christina's post.

Others were taken by Taylor's appearance. "So beautiful, just like her mama," one person complimented. Meanwhile, another individual remarked: "She is 50% you Christina and 50% her dad. Amazing!"

© Getty Images Christina and Taylor spent the day at Knott's Berry Farm

Taylor is the eldest of Christina's two children with her ex-husband and ex-Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa. The couple divorced in 2017, and in 2018, she married her second husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares her third child Hudson.

Ant – who is now dating Renee Zellweger – and Christina divorced in 2021, and the real estate expert married her current husband Joshua Hall in 2022. Josh is a proud step-father to Christina's three kids, and enjoys spending time with the whole family between their homes in California and Oklahoma.

WATCH: See inside Christina's remodeled Newport Beach home

The Christina in the Country star's eldest was last seen on her social media in another sweet celebratory post which her mom shared to mark her graduation from 6th grade. "My beautiful girl. First year of middle school was a success: good grades, great friends and excelling in sports," Christina celebrated on her Instagram.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Taylor on her final day of 6th grade

The home renovator has a lot to celebrate at the moment as her show Christina on the Coast's fifth season is currently airing and drawing lots of positive attention. "Your show was a hit last night! Congratulations!!" one commenter said in response to the star's most recent post with Taylor.

Speaking in a promotional video for the HGTV show posted on her social media June 27, Christina opened up about how the show has changed since its first season. "The show's grown throughout the years and our design style has evolved as well," she said.

Christina Hall with her mini-me daughter and sons

Fans agreed and also celebrated how much she has clearly grown over the years from her early years hosting Flip or Flop. "Christina, you have evolved since you have your own shows," said one person. "You seem happier and more relaxed. I wish you continued success and love the country show too," they added.

Others praised her chemistry with her fellow host James Bender. "You make a great team," one individual commented, while another similarly said: "LOVE YOUR SHOW!!! You 2 make a great team!!!" "Love watching you guys love your show keep it up," a third person chimed in.