Where is Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast?

BBC Breakfast viewers tuned in on Thursday morning to see the sofa looking a little different than usual as Charlie Stayt was missing from the show.

The presenter usually fronts the current affairs programme from Thursday to Saturday alongside his co-star Naga Munchetty, but was replaced by relief host Ben Thompson.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer questioned why the star was away from the show, writing: "What have you done with Charlie?? #BBCBreakfast."

Charlie has been a regular fixture on our screens for years, having joined the show back in 2006 as a relief presenter before landing a position as a weekend host in 2008.

© BBC Charlie was missing from BBC Breakfast on Thursday

While the journalist, who has been missing from his usual spot on the sofa since last Thursday, hasn't explained his absence, it's very possible that he's simply taking some time off over the summer.

His co-star Jon Kay, who presents the programme from Monday to Wednesday each week with Sally Nugent, took two weeks off earlier this month to spend some quality time with his family.

Announcing his planned annual leave on social media, Jon wrote: "Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning. Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Jon Kay recently took some time off from the show

During his break from Breakfast, he enjoyed a trip to Corsica in the Mediterranean and posted a snap from his holiday to Instagram ahead of his return to the programme.

Charlie isn't the only star away from the show at the moment. Business presenter Nina Warhurst signed off on maternity leave at the end of June before welcoming her third baby just weeks later.

© @jonkay01/Instagram Jon enjoyed a trip to Corsica during his time off

The arrival of Nina's baby girl was announced on BBC Breakfast on 3 July and the journalist, who is married to a caterer named Ted, recently revealed the adorable name the couple have given their newborn.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nina shared a carousel of snaps from over the past four weeks and revealed that her little girl has been named "Nance".

The 42-year-old also opened up about how challenging she's found her third pregnancy journey. "It's been *haaaard* tho!" she admitted. "A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

She went on to detail the symptoms she's been experiencing, including "swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal and exhaustion".

© BBC Breakfast Nina and her husband Ted welcomed their third baby together

Nina ended the caption with the message: "We are on the right track - for now - and enjoying life in the slow lane… usually with Australian MAFs & Italian red drinks… what a combo."

The star's Instagram followers have been very supportive and took to the comments section with messages of encouragement. One person wrote: "It's SO flipping hard but sounds like you are doing an amazing job. She's gorgeous," while another added: "Congratulations to you and your family on your gorgeous new baby girl. You know all the pain and exhaustion will be so worth it. Beautiful pictures."