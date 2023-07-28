Now that Netflix has confirmed the release date for Virgin River season five, the countdown for new episodes has officially begun. But as well as excitement for what's to come, fans have been sharing their theories about what drama lies ahead for our favorite small-town residents.

And now, some first-look images from the upcoming fifth installment have hinted that there are some plot twists in store – including for the beloved Preacher.

Played by Colin Lawrence, Preacher, a chef and co-owner of Jack's bar, has had a tough time on the show so far, but things began to look up when he formed a new romance with teacher, Julia, (played by Colin's IRL wife, Lucia Walters).

Fans watched as the chef formed a romantic bond that was much less turbulent than the one he had with Paige earlier on in the show.

But, in a new photo for season five, Preacher and Paige are sitting at a dinner table enjoying a candle-lit dinner. What's more, the pair are seen gazing into each other's eyes while holding hands across the table. Will they rekindle their romance? And what does this plot twist mean for Preacher and Julia?

In season four, we saw Preacher deal with the fallout of Paige leaving him with her son, Christopher, after she fled the town following the death of her husband – not to mention the arrival of his suspicious twin brother. Heartbroken and concerned for Christopher, Preacher then met a new love interest, Julia, and fans began rooting for the new couple.

However, at the end of season four, we saw Paige return, throwing a huge spanner in the works and forming somewhat of a love triangle in the process.

Meanwhile, other stills from season five paint a more positive picture. Another snap sees Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) smiling at each other as they sit in front of a log fire by the lake, while a third shows Mel beaming as she walks over a long bridge with a gorgeous scenic backdrop.

Fans will have to wait until September to find out what goes down between the characters.

Netflix have confirmed that ten episodes will arrive on the streaming giant on September 7, but there is a big change ahead for the new season. In a Virgin River first, two special festive episodes will be released on Netflix on 30 November, just in time for the holiday season.

The official Instagram account for the drama shared the exciting announcement. The caption read: "The moment you've ALL been waiting for….Drumroll please," the caption read. "Virgin River Season 5 will be streaming on Netflix on September 7th! I repeat, September 7th! Better yet… There will be a part two. Our HOLIDAY episodes will be released on November 30th. Get excited y'all."