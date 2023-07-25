Excitement for Virgin River season five is building and now some first look photos from the new episodes have been shared – but fans might have reason to be worried about what's to come.

The drama, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, will be back on Netflix later this year and one photo from the upcoming installment shows lead characters Jack and Mel sitting together on a sofa looking downcast.

The on-screen couple have faced many ups and downs throughout the show's run so far, but season four ended on a high with them getting engaged and Jack finding out that he is in fact the father of Mel's baby. But will season five bring turbulence for the couple?

It's not clear why the pair, who got together during the first series, were looking disappointed in the photo, but there are a number of theories that fans have shared that could explain it.

One theory involves a newcomer, Melissa, played by Barbara Pollard, who viewers met at the end of season four. Melissa is the sister of Nick, the owner of the B&B and who Jack called upon for help to get started on his rental property business.

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

The problem? Melissa has ties to Brady and the dodgy behavior going down in Virgin River – meaning Jack's good intentions to earn more money for his family could be derailed. Could this be the meaning behind the photo? We'll have to wait to find out.

Meanwhile, other stills from season paint a more positive picture. Another snap sees Jack and Mel smiling at each other as they sit in front of a log fire by the lake, while a third shows Mel beaming as she walks over a long bridge with a gorgeous scenic backdrop.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

A fourth photo showing Hope McCrea, played by Annette O'Toole, made us very happy to see the Virgin River resident looking well and happy as she spoke into a microphone at a local event. After suffering with her health after the crash, it looks like Hope could be back to her old self.

Hope McCrea on Virgin River

When is Virgin River season five out?

Netflix has confirmed that season five of Virgin River will be released on September 7.

Denny and Lizzie in Virgin River

What will season five of Virgin River be about?

We don't yet know the official synopsis of season five, but it's likely going to immediately follow the events that took place at the end of season four, including the identity of the father of Charmaine's babies and Denny's prognosis.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine on the show

Executive producer and writer Erin Cardillo told Tudum: "What you can expect from Season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for." She continued: "Hope's recovery, Doc's diagnosis, the Paige situation, Brie and Brady's relationship".