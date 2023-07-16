NCIS star Michael Weatherly shares rare photo of daughter Olivia in celebratory post

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly delighted fans with a new photo of his adorable daughter Olivia in celebration of his 55th birthday.

The actor took to Twitter earlier this week to mark the occasion, sharing a sweet snap showing his 11-year-old daughter playing with his hair whilst he relaxed on a sofa in the backyard.

"And just in case I forgot to tell you how much I loved my birthday…," he penned in the caption, prompting his followers to send birthday wishes to the star.

© @M_Weatherly Michael Weatherly marked his birthday with a photo of him and his daughter Olivia

One person wrote: "What a sweet pic! I hope you enjoyed your birthday with your beautiful family & you were surrounded by happiness & love," while another added: "Looks like it was a great way to celebrate your birthday, glad you had an enjoyable day."

Other fans couldn't help but comment on how much Olivia has grown, with one person tweeting: "Michael, Olivia is growing up way too fast! Miss you on television," while another added: "So glad you had an amazing birthday. Your Olivia is growing into a beautiful young lady!"

© Getty Michael and Bojana wed in 2009

Michael is also a doting dad to his son, Liam, nine, whom he shares with his wife Bojana Janković. The couple met in a bar in Vancouver in 2007 and went on to tie the knot in 2009 before welcoming their two children in 2012 and 2013.

Speaking about the first time he locked eyes with Bojana, Michael said: "I kept looking out of the corner of my eye and seeing this ravishing, gorgeous beauty.

"We made eye contact. And that was it," he told People in 2010.

Michael's latest social media post comes just months after rumors began swirling around the internet about his potential return to NCIS.

© Photo: Twitter Michael and Bojana share two children together

While neither Michael nor CBS have addressed the speculation, the actor has dropped some hints regarding a possible comeback.

Taking to Twitter on New Year's Day, Michael wrote a reflective tweet that read: "Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment!"

In the comments section, one fan responded: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment," prompting Michael to write the reply: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

© CBS Michael played Tony DiNozzo from 2003 to 2016

What's more, there has also been speculation about a potential spin-off show starring both Michael and Cote following the cancelation of NCIS: Los Angeles earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Michael's former co-star Mark Harmon is working on a new project of his own and is set to release a new book about the predecessor of NCIS.

© CBS Michael has previously sparked rumors about a possible return to NCIS

The actor, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs from 2003 to 2021, has joined forces with tech advisor/former Special Agent, Leon Carroll Jr., to work on the non-fiction book that details a World War II operation led by the ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence).

Titled Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, the upcoming book will be released on November 14 and will tell the tale of Japanese-American naval intelligence agent, Douglas Wada, and Takeo Yoshikawa, a Japanese spy sent to Pearl Harbor to gather intel on the U.S. fleet.