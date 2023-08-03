Strictly's Anton du Beke leaves father-in-law in tears over family comment

With his sunny disposition and endless positivity, it's hard to believe that Anton du Beke, 57, had a difficult upbringing with his alcoholic father Antal Xavier Beke.

The Strictly Come Dancing star opened up about his childhood for the first time on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories, and in the process, he commented on his in-laws. After discussing the fights he had with his father – one of which ended with him being treated in hospital for stab wounds to his leg and stomach on Boxing Day – Kate asked if Anton was "trying to be something different" when it comes to his own family.

Anton is a doting father to five-year-old twins George and Henrietta, whom he shares with his wife Hannah Summers, 46. The couple met at a golf club in 2011 before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017, and Anton has wasted no time praising his family since then.

© Callum McCarron Anton Du Beke made the sweet comment about his father-in-law on Kate Garraway's Life Stories

This extends to Hannah's parents, whom he said are the perfect role models for parenthood. "No no I'm not [trying to be something different from my father.] I don't give it a moment's thought," the professional dancer began on the ITV1 show that aired on Wednesday, adding: "If I need a role model of how to be a great father I look at my father-in-law. What a guy, what a man, that's all you need!

© Jeff Spicer/BAFTA Anton opened up about his difficult relationship with his father

"If I need an example of what it's all about I just look to him."

His father-in-law was sitting in the audience watching the interview at the time, and he was spotted getting visibly emotional following Anton's sweet comment.

© Stephen Pover/Shutterstock Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah got married in 2017

Anton also addressed his difficult fertility journey with his wife, whom he described as "a great mum" following her endometriosis struggles.

"Hannah is everything I thought she would be. I thought she’d be an excellent mum, always knew she’d be a great mum but she couldn’t have children. I thought, ‘Isn’t it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?’ – the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn’t have children. That’s the sad irony of it all.

The dancer is father to twins George and Henrietta

"But as we had IVF, we were able to have them in the end and I’m thrilled for me – because I’d have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them – but I’m thrilled for Hannah because she is amazing at it."

