Heartstopper: everything we know about season 3 so far

Heartstopper season two landed on Netflix on Thursday, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve already binge-watched the whole thing are already eager for round three! So what is the plan for a potential third season? Here’s everything we know so far…

Although Netflix very rarely gives the green light for projects until a few months after their release, the huge popularity of Heartstopper means that the show has already been renewed for a third season! The graphic novel creator, Alice Osman, confirmed the very exciting news back in 2022, sharing a drawing of Charlie and Nick with the caption: "2 more seasons."

WATCH: Heartstopper's first season two scene is here

So when is filming kicking off? It has been reported that filming could begin as early as October 2023, and won’t be affected by the writer’s strike in the US as a UK production. The show previously went on a break for just over a year between seasons, so hopefully this means that Heartstopper will be back on our screens by late 2024 - or early 2025.

© Netflix Charlie and Nick in Heartstopper season 2

So what will season three be about? As hinted in the season two finale, it looks like Nick and Charlie are almost ready to say 'I love you' to one another - but we’re sure that the road to declaring their feelings might not run too smoothly! Alice appeared to confirm that season three would focus on the next stage of their relationship too, tweeting that their one-word description for season three is "love".

Season three is also likely to adapt volume four of Alice’s popular series, as seasons one and two focused on the first three novels. As a result, the show could delve more into Nick’s concerns regarding Charlie’s eating disorder, as well as his foray into college life.

© Netflix Tao and Elle in a still from Heartstopper season two

Chatting about what fans might expect, Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, said: "I want to see some Charlie and Mr Ajayi scenes. That was one thing I wished was in season two that we just didn't have time for."

Alice previously chatted to HELLO! about what to expect from the show’s future, explaining: "I definitely have an endpoint in mind, just because I know what's going to happen in the whole story, [and] because I've got the comics planned out. And I imagine four seasons would see out the whole story of Heartstopper." Intriguing!

© Netflix Tara and Darcy in a still from Heartstopper season two

They also hinted at what to expect from the latest graphic novel on Instagram, writing: "Heartstopper Volume 5 will follow the gang as they look towards the future. Charlie is starting to find confidence in who he is and what he wants but Nick is having a bit of a crisis with his Uni choices. Is he going to go far away or stay somewhere near to Charlie? We’ll see!"