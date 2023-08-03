Virgin River star Colin Lawrence has a famous wife – and she stars in the show!

Virgin River star Colin Lawrence is known and loved for his portrayal of Preacher in the hit Netflix drama, which is set to return to screens in September.

But did you know that the actor's wife is also a famous actress and even appears in the popular romance series?

Who is Colin Lawrence?

Colin Lawrence is a 52-year-old actor.

He is probably best known for his role on Virgin River as well as for his portrayal of Hamish "Skulls" McCall in the 2003 reboot of Battlestar Galactica.

© Photo: Netflix Colin plays Preacher in Virgin River

He may be recognized for playing detective Jason Evans in the Canadian drama, Endgame, as well as for his portrayal of Coach Clayton in Riverdale. He also appeared in the CW series, iZombie, in the role of Janko.

Who is Colin Lawrence's wife?

Colin Lawrence is married to actress Lucia Waters, who plays Preacher's love interest, martial arts instructor Julia, on the show.

The couple have been together for over two decades and are doting parents to their two young daughters, Sienna and Bianca. It's thought that the family live in Vancouver, Canada, which isn't far from where Virgin River is filmed.

© Colin Lawrence/Instagram Colin Lawrence and his wife Lucia Waters

Colin and Lucia often share glimpses into their married life on social media, and Colin even penned a sweet tribute to his wife on their anniversary in September last year. "On-screen romance, real-life love. You're always by my side. Happy anniversary @luciawalters_," he wrote, alongside a snap of the pair looking super loved up in front of an idyllic lake backdrop.

Similarly, Lucia shared a post to celebrate the special day. Sharing a snap of the pair walking hand in hand along the boardwalk, she penned in the caption: "Hand in hand together on this wild journey called LIFE. Happy anniversary my boo."

What TV shows and films has Lucia Waters appeared in?

Lucia has featured in various TV series and movies over the course of her career and even played Zendaya's on-screen mom in the 2014 Disney Channel Original Movie, Zapped.

© Lucia Waters/Instagram Colin and Lucia have been married for over 20 years

The actress has also appeared in episodes of Prison Break, The Good Doctor and Reginald The Vampire. She also played the role of Miranda in the sci-fi series, The 100.

Virgin River season 5 release date

Virgin River season five arrives on Netflix on September 7 and will be followed by two festive specials on November 30.

The upcoming episode will see the residents of the titular Californian town face "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart".

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

Leading lady Mel Monroe, who is portrayed by Alexandra Breckenridge, will face issues of motherhood that push her to make a "big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past," according to the synopsis.

Meanwhile, "Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."