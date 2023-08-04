Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison supports boyfriend Ryan Bingham following career news away from show

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are stronger than ever! After confirming their romance in April, the Yellowstone stars have continued to gush about one another on social media, and on Thursday, Hassie shared her support for her talented beau.

© Instagram Hassie celebrated the release of Ryan's new album on her Instagram stories

After Ryan announced his latest EP titled, 'Watch Out For The Wolf', Hassie was quick to reshare the post on her Instagram stories, adding flame emojis. Featuring six new songs, the album will mark Ryan's latest project with a release date of August 11. The actor and musician's career news couldn't come at a more perfect time, especially as Yellowstone remains on hiatus.

© Instagram Ryan and Hassie are currently on hiatus from Yellowstone due to filming delays

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in July, Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes, revealed that part two of the fifth and final season has been delayed for the time being.

"We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike," he said. "I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

The labor action is also stalling the production of the second season of the prequel series 1923 as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

While Ryan and Hassie will have to wait a while before returning to the Yellowstone set, they've been enjoying plenty of adventures together in the meantime. Back in July, the Laramie actress shared a carousel of her favourite moments over the summer, and almost all of them included Ryan.

© Instagram Ryan and Hassie have been inseperable over the summer

Among her many highlights, Hassie revealed that she and Ryan have been spending time together at the beach, and she's also been supporting him backstage while he performs his latest music.

Adorably, Walker actor Ryan has also been posting about Hassie. Sharing a photo of the two gazing into each other's eyes at a concert in July, he captioned it: "My lady asked me to take her to go see Colter Wall. Talented guy."

Back in April, Ryan was the first to confirm their relationship. Making it Instagram official, the 42-year-old posted a snap of himself and Hassie kissing by a roaring bonfire. "More than a spark @hassieharrison," he wrote in the caption. Sending fans into further meltdown, Hassie, 33, swiftly replied: "I love you, cowboy."

© Instagram Ryan was the first to make their relationship Instagram official in April

Ryan joined the cast of Yellowstone for its debut in 2018, whereas Hassie made her appearance at a later date, signing on for season three onwards in 2020.

© Instagram Ryan and Hassie on the set of Yellowstone

While the show holds a lot of memories for the pair, Paramount has confirmed that Yellowstone will be coming to an end following the final episodes of season five. The series has also been in the headlines recently after reports surfaced of tensions between John Dutton actor Kevin Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

It's unclear whether Kevin Costner will return for the final episodes of Yellowstone

Currently, it appears unclear whether Kevin will actually return to the Yellowstone set to film the latter half of season five. Last week, in another blow to the Western series, it was reported that the 68-year-old may not be back on set to film the remainder of season five's episodes after all.

Kevin, who is currently journeying through divorce proceedings with his wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, has suggested in court documents obtained by the MailOnline that he will not return to Yellowstone's filming location for production.