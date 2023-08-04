Virgin River star Lexa Doig's famous husband and co-star revealed

Lexa Doig is set to return as Paige Lassiter in season five of Virgin River, and did you know her husband, actor Michael Shanks, has also appeared on the hit Netflix show? The Canadian actress, 50, has been married to Saving Hope star Michael since 2003, and they share two children – daughter Mia and son Sam. Keep reading for all the details on their life together…

Who is Virgin River star Lexa Doig’s famous husband Michael Shanks?

Michael Shanks, 52, is a Canadian actor. Best known for portraying Daniel Jackson in Stargate SG-1 from 1997 to 2007, he is also recognized for his performance as Charlie Harris in the supernatural medical drama, Saving Hope, which ran from 2012 to 2017.

© Getty Canadian actor Michael Shanks has starred in Stargate SG-1 and Saving Hope

Among his film credits, Michael has appeared in Red Riding Hood (2010), Tactical Force (2011) and Elysium (2011).

To the delight of fans, the actor joined his wife Lexa on the set of Virgin River in 2019. Cast as Paul in the season one finale, Michael appears in a scene with Ricky and Preacher at Jack’s Bar.

© Netflix Michael portayed Paul in the season one finale of Virgin River

After having a conversation about his unnamed wife, Paul leaves Preacher feeling suspicious enough to snap his number plate, and while fans initially wondered if he might be Paige’s abusive husband Wes, it looks like Michael’s character was used as a red herring. By season two, it was revealed that Steve Bacic had taken on the role of Wes.

How did Lexa Doig and Michael Shanks meet?

In a 2017 interview with Streets of Toronto, Michael recalled his first meeting with Lexa. “We met on the set of the television show Andromeda in the early 2000s. I was hired to play Lexa’s character’s love interest. We sparked the day that we met,” he said.

© Getty Lexa Doig and Michael Shanks pictured in 2002

For their first date, Lexa and Michael enjoyed drinks in a Spanish restaurant, where they ended up talking for hours.

Opening up about the early days of their relationship, the Virgin River actress explained: “It was pretty standard, honestly; we hung out a lot. We were basically together from when we first met. We went on some fun trips like Vegas. I went for a convention for Andromeda, and he came along to be with me. We did the same thing with a trip to Europe. He also took me skiing once, and I stayed in the lodge.”

Lexa added: “I actually had a boyfriend, and we were long distance, but the distance was hard. I wanted to end it but not over the phone, but after I met Michael, I knew that I had to break it off with the other guy. He was a good guy, and I enjoyed our time together, but when I met Michael that was it.”

Lexa and Michael eventually tied the knot at Brock House in Vancouver in 2003, but due to their busy work schedules, they never had a honeymoon. Following their wedding, Lexa became stepmom to Michael’s daughter Tatiana from his first marriage to model and actress Vaitiare Bandera.

Occasionally, Lexa posts about her family life on Instagram, and she and Michael seem more in love than ever. Taking to the social media platform in February 2022, the mom-of-two shared a photo of Michael to mark Valentine’s Day.

The caption read: “Happy Belated V Day to the man willing to indulge my love of stupid filters. Husbands are fun I love you Boo - thanks for working hard on us.”