Helen George recently confirmed that she and her Jack Ashton have separated after seven years together, and it seems the actress is getting support from her fellow Call the Midwife cast members following the announcement of the sad news.

The wider cast of the BBC show, including Stephen McGann, who is known for playing Dr. Patrick Turner, are seemingly offering support to Helen, with Stephen revealing to the MailOnline that the stars are like a family.

The actor also said that the actress was doing fine amid the breakup. Helen, who is known and adored for her role as Nurse Trixie Franklin on the midwifery drama, a role she had held since the show began in 2012, confirmed that she and Jack had decided to separate "some months ago".

In a statement shared with the Mirror, the mother of two said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter." The former couple are parents to daughters Wren, five, and Lark, one.

Like Helen, Jack also appeared in Call the Midwife. The actor portrayed the role of Reverend Tom Hereward but he left the show after his character's wife passed away.

The couple met on the set of the BBC drama series in 2016 while filming the Christmas special in South Africa and have been together ever since. They welcomed their firstborn daughter in 2018 and their second in 2021.

Prior to her relationship with Jack, Helen was previously married to Oliver Boot. The couple married in 2012 before splitting in 2015 shortly before the actress' stint on Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC Latin and Ballroom show was a form of "therapy" for Helen in the wake of her divorce.

"Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce," she told Stella magazine. "I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

Meanwhile, filming for the new season of Call the Midwife is well underway but Helen faced another setback recently after injuring her leg. The extent of the injury has not been shared by the star, but it seems she's keeping in high spirits.

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram of her smiling when her foot, in a cast, rested on a walker. Helen simply captioned the photo: "Speedy," following by a love-heart emoji.

Her fans were quick to send well-wishes, with one writing: "Oh dear! Hope you're on the mend soon!" Another said: "Oh no! Love the new wheels but hope it's short lived!"