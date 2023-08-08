Paul Rudd hasn't aged a day since his first ever starring TV role – see photo

The 54-year-old actor is back on our screens in Only Murders in the Building season three

Long before Paul Rudd graced our screens in the role of Ben Glenroy in the mystery-drama, Only Murders in the Building, he landed his first starring TV role in the 1994 sitcom, Wild Oats – and it's safe to say the actor hasn't aged a day!

The 54-year-old is frequently dubbed an "ageless vampire" by his fans, and it's clear to see why when comparing photos from his early career with his current roles.

WATCH: Meryl Streep stars in Only Murders in the Building season 3

Wild Oats, which premiered in 1994 on Fox, aired for just one season and followed a group of twenty-something friends in Chicago. Paul starred alongside Paula Marshall, Tim Conlon, Christine Cavanaugh and Jana Marie Hupp in the series.

Paul Rudd's breakthrough role

Just one year after appearing in the sitcom, Paul landed his breakthrough film role in the cult teen comedy, Clueless, in which he starred opposite Alicia Silverstone.

He went on to appear in a number of major Hollywood comedies, including Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and I Love You, Man, before eventually entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2015, he played the starring role in Ant-Man, before going on to appear in the sequel in 2018, followed by the third film in the franchise in 2023.

As for his TV roles, he notably played Phoebe's husband Mike in seasons nine and ten of Friends. More recently, he starred in the Netflix comedy-drama, Living With Yourself, and Apple TV+'s dark comedy, The Shrink Next Door.

Paul played Phoebe's husband Mike in Friends

The actor can currently be seen on screens as Ben Glenroy in season three of Only Murders in the Building, which follows three true-crime-obsessed strangers, played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, who become wrapped up in a murder after a grisly death occurs in their New York apartment building.

The full synopsis for the show reads: "When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late."

Only Murders in the Building season three

In season three, Charles, Oliver and Mabel find themselves investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show after Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy's theatre debut is cut short by his untimely death.

The synopsis continues: "Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin, our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together."

Alongside Paul Rudd, Meryl Street is also guest-starring in the series as new character, Loretta.