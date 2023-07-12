Only Murders in the Building season 3: everything to know from release date to plot

Only Murders in the Building is very nearly back on our screens, and Charles, Oliver and Mabel have yet another murder to deal with – this time it is Charles' theatre co-star, played by Paul Rudd. We couldn't be more excited for it to be back for round three, so here's what you need to know…

When is Only Murders in the Building season 3 being released?

Disney+ will be bringing back the hit show on 8 August 2023 worldwide, so fans won't have too long to wait! In the meantime, check out the first trailer starring the one and only Meryl Streep…

WATCH: Meryl Streep stars in Only Murders in the Building season 3

Who is in the Only Murders in the Building cast?

In season three, our usual favourite stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back for round three as the unlikely friends Charles, Oliver and Mabel. After bonding when their podcast on a murder in their apartment building goes viral, the trio have faced one murder after another. In season three, Paul Rudd is the victim of the crime – as the final moments of season two revealed. The new guest star will also be joined by Meryl Streep, who stars in the first teaser trailer, and we can't wait to find out more about her character.

© Gotham Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building"

Mabel is back!

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

For those who still need to catch up, the story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The synopsis reads: "When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

© Photo: Disney+ The trio are returning for season three

MORE: Only Murders in the Building season 2 ending explained - and what it means for season 3

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late."

What will happen in Only Murders in the Building season three?

Season three will presumably pick off where season two left off. On opening night of Oliver’s new show, Ben Glenroy (Rudd) only manages to get out a few words before collapsing and dying, setting the stage for season three. It looks like someone murdered Ben - and that Charles is set to be the prime suspect.