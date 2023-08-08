Wolf star Sacha Dhawan's love life and famous girlfriend

Sacha Dhawan has had viewers on the edge of their seats in the BBC's nail-biting new thriller, Wolf. The actor is playing a determined professional named Honey in the drama, which is based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder.

The series follows young detective Jack on a mission to uncover the truth about his ten-year-old brother's disappearance in the 90s. Meanwhile, the Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves wrapped up in a psychopath's twisted games.

Sacha is a recognisable face thanks to his impressive list of TV credits, which include Doctor Who and The Great. But did you know that his partner is also a small-screen star? Keep reading to find out more…

Who is Sacha Dhawan?

Sacha Dhawan is a 39-year-old actor from Bramhall in Greater Manchester.

The actor began his career at the tender age of 13, when he appeared in the children's TV series, Out of Sight, between 1997 and 1998.

From there, he went on to land various roles in major dramas, including ITV's 2008 miniseries, Wired, alongside Jodie Whittaker, and The Last Tango in Halifax, in which he played Paul Jatri.

© James Pardon Sacha Dhawan as The Master in Doctor Who

In 2014, he played the part of Jimmy Dillon in the popular ITV period drama, Mr Selfridge, before going on to appear in the 2015 comedy-drama series, Not Safe for Work.

Sacha is perhaps best known for playing The Master in the BBC sci-fi series, Doctor Who – a role he played from 2020 to 2022. He also plays Count Orlo in the historical comedy series, The Great, which stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

© Simon Ridgway Sacha Dhawan as Honey in Wolf

One of his most recent roles was in the Channel 4 crime drama, Suspect, in which he portrayed drug dealer Jaisal.

Sacha also boasts an impressive list of theatre credits. From 2004 to 2006, he portrayed Akthar in Alan Bennett's play, The History Boys. He later reunited with the playwright when he starred in his 2018 play, Allelujah!, at the Bridge Theatre.

Who is Sacha Dhawan's girlfriend?

Sacha Dhawan is thought to be in a relationship with actress Anjli Mohindra. The 33-year-old actress, who hails from London, has appeared in a wide range of major TV shows, including The Inbetweeners, Doctor Who and Vigil.

Anjli landed her first regular TV role playing aspiring journalist Rani Chandra in the Doctor Who spin-off series The Sarah Jane Adventures, which ran from 2008 until 2011.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022

Since then, the actress has appeared in many popular BBC and ITV dramas, including BBC One's political thriller, Bodyguard, in which she played the role of Nadia.

© ITV/Shutterstock Shaun Parkes as Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra as DS Riya Devi in The Suspect

She also played Surgeon Lieutenant Tiffany Docherty in the BBC police drama, Vigil, alongside Surrane Jones, and more recently starred in The Lazarus Project and the ITV drama, The Suspect.

© BBC Anjli Mohindra in BBC One drama Vigil

While it's not known when and where Sacha and Anjili first met, it's possible that they crossed paths on the set of the 2017 TV film, The Boy with the Top Knot, in which they both starred.

Anjili first shared a snap of her boyfriend on social media way back in 2018 when the couple enjoyed a meal out with some friends at a noodle restaurant.

© Anjli Mohindra/Instagram Sacha Dhawan and his partner Anjli Mohindra

A few months later, the actress shared a photo of the pair dressed in their finery as they attended Eastern Eye's Arts, Culture & Theatre Awards. "When one of your BESTIES wins an award!" she wrote alongside a selfie of the lovebirds.