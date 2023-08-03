ITV and ITVX are on fire with their content right now. Thanks to the broadcaster's new streaming service launch, not only do they have brilliant original shows available to watch, but they have exclusive access to drama series from across the pond, too.

And one series that's arriving on ITVX exclusively very soon is Love & Death which features some award-winning Hollywood actors. Intrigued? Here's all you need to know…

WATCH: The official trailer for Love & Death which is coming to ITV soon

What is Love & Death about?

First shown on HBO in the States, Love & Death is from the creators of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, so you know it's going to be worth a watch. The limited series is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a woman living a stereotypical life of a housewife in Texas in the late 1970s. But soon, an illicit affair leads to a shocking murder trial.

The synopsis for the show reads: "Despite a loving family, a picture-perfect home, and an active presence at church, Candy is unable to shake her sense of suburban ennui. After an unexpectedly charged moment with fellow church member Allan Gore, Candy finds just the risk-taking thrill that's been missing from her life.

"Their ensuing, meticulously strategized affair unfolds mostly as planned – until their respective spouses, Pat and Betty, each discover their secret... and someone picks up an axe."

© ITV Elizabeth Olsen in HBO's Love & Death, coming soon to ITVX

Who stars in Love & Death?

Leading the cast of Love & Death as Candy is Elizabeth Olsen. The actress is perhaps best known for her roles in WandaVision and other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, Godzilla and Ingrid Goes West. For her role in Love & Death, Elizabeth received widespread praise.

Playing opposite Elizabeth is Jesse Plemons. Jesse, who is married to fellow Hollywood heavyweight Kirsten Dunst, plays the role of Allan Gore, who Candy meets at the church and with whom soon starts up an affair.

© Rich Fury Elizabeth Olsen leads the cast of Love & Death

Jesse is an esteemed film actor and has appeared in titles such as Bridge of Spies, The Irishman, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Power of the Dog – the latter of which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 Academy Awards and BAFTAs.

© Charley Gallay Jesse Plemons attends the "Windfall" LA Special Screening on March 11, 2022 in West Hollywood

Also appearing in Love & Death is Lily Rabe, who plays Betty Gore, Allan's wife. Lily has had previous parts in shows like American Horror Story and The Undoing – but she's also a prolific stage actor and received a Tony Award nomination for her part in The Merchant of Vernice on Broadway.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Lily Rabe stars in Love & Death

Patrick Fugit, meanwhile, plays Pat Montgomery, Candy's husband. Patrick has appeared in films such as First Man, Gone Girl, and Babylon.

When is Love & Death arriving on ITV?

According to ITV's website, the seven-episode miniseries will land on ITVX exclusively on 7 September.