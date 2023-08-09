The network made the exciting reveal on Wednesday

The Today family is expanding and on Wednesday, NBC shared news of a permanent new host. So who is it?

As Saturday Today moves back to New York from its current home in Washington D.C., the weekend show will welcome Laura Jarrett as a co-anchor.

The former CNN journalist - who holds the position of NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent - will step into her new role on September 9 alongside Peter Alexander.

© Getty Images Laura Jarrett will begin her new role on September 9

"In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling," said Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of Today and Lifestyle.

"Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague. We can’t wait to officially welcome her to Saturday TODAY."

© Getty Images Laura will co-anchor with Peter Alexander

The statement from NBC said that Laura joined NBC News in January 2023 "covering the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court while also providing analysis on legal issues, law enforcement and major breaking news stories.

"NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer has also been named Saturday Today Feature Anchor. They will host alongside meteorologist Angie Lassman.

© Getty Images Laura is a former CNN journalist

Away from the studios, Laura is married to high profile lawyer, Tony Balkissoon.

They share a son, James, who they welcomed in July 2019, and daughter, June, who is a year old.

She doesn't post on Instagram often, so fans are always delighted when she delivers an update on her adorable family. Laura has covered numerous cases that have captured the nation.

These include the Alex Murdaugh trial and the Idaho college murders. She appears across the NBCU News Group's flagship platforms that include, Today, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, and Meet the Press.

In addition she has reported for MSNBC, NBC News NOW and NBC News Digital.Laura is a graduate of Amherst College and Harvard Law School.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.