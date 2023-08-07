The NBC star has been pushing herself to her limit this year

Savannah Guthrie really doesn't stop, from traveling around the world to interview public figures for the Today Show, to challenging herself in her personal life.

The NBC star is notoriously unconfident in the kitchen, and has been open about her challenges cooking in the past.

However, she hit a new personal milestone this month after being the cover star on Allrecipes Fall 2023, which hits the shelves on August 18.

© Brian Doben/Allrecipes Savannah Guthrie is Allrecipes first ever cover star

Savannah's milestone moment - for someone who is only just learning the ropes in the kitchen - was a huge deal, and she made sure to leap praise on some of her co-stars during the interview, in particular one that inspires her with his cooking abilities.

When asked which of her co-stars inspires her in the kitchen, Savannah said: "Al Roker. He loves to cook, he's so inventive, and he's always trying something new. He's unafraid."

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie praised 'unafraid' Al Roker for his cooking abilities

During the interview, Savannah also revealed that her children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six, were the reasons behind her cooking journey.

"I wanted to be able to make a few meals they would actually eat that are both healthy and delicious," she explained.

© Getty Images Savannah is a much-loved co-host on Today

Savannah has had her own cooking segment, Starting from Scratch, over the past year. It was first announced on the show back in March 2022, with her co-star Carson Daly telling viewers at the time: "If you've watched us over the years you will have noticed probably pretty easily that Savannah, our friend here, is pretty challenged when it comes to certain cooking."

The mom-of-two went on to give more details of the show, explaining: "Over the last few months I've been filming a cooking show that I can't even say without laughing. It's called Starting from Scratch and I'm doing the slicing, the dicing, and we have culinary icons helping us."

© NBC Savannah has learnt a lot about cooking via her Today cooking show, Starting from Scratch

Savannah's cooking show has been a big success and even had a holiday special, where she created her favorite staples for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Back in November ahead of the program, Savannah spoke to HELLO! about the challenges she faced when filming this year's festive special - including the injuries that occurred while making one dish in particular!

"Starting From Scratch is the cooking show for people who don't cook," she explained. "We did a holiday special and trust me if I can do it, anyone can do it. It's really fun, Marcus Hamilton who is one of the best chefs and a great teacher - we had a ham - it was already pre-cooked so all we did was make the glaze - it's easy! And a beautiful potato side dish. If you're not a cook, it's a fun show to watch, I only cut myself a couple of times!

Savannah Guthrie's family are fans of her improved cooking skills

"It's a good time and you will come away with a couple of good recipes."

She added: "I made this potato au gratin, it's super yummy and I can't believe I made it. Although I cut myself in the show and I cut myself again at home (when remaking it)." Hoda Kotb, who joined Savannah in the interview, jokingly told her co-star: "Stop cooking!"

