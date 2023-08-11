Heart of Stone star Jamie Dornan has a famous wife: Meet his family

The 41-year-old is married to musician and former actress Amelia Warner

Jamie Dornan is back on our screens in Netflix's spy thriller, Heart of Stone, which premieres on the streaming platform on Friday.

The Irish star is a household name across the globe thanks to his various Hollywood film credits, including Fifty Shades of Grey and Belfast. But did you know that his wife is also in the public eye? Find out all about his family below.

WATCH: Jamie Dornan stars alongside Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone

Who is Jamie Dornan's wife?

Jamie Dornan is married to musician, composer and former actress, Amelia Warner.

The 42-year-old began her career as an actress, landing her first starring role in the 2000 BBC adaptation of Lorna Doone. She also played teenage Fanny Price in the 1999 film, Mansfield Park, which stars Frances O'Connor.

She went on to appear in supporting roles in films such as Æon Flux and Stoned, before turning to her music career.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock Amelia Warner in the 2005 film, Aeon Flux

Amelia began releasing music in 2009, starting with the song 'Beasts', which she released under the name Slow Moving Millie for a Virgin Media television commercial.

After signing a record deal with Island Records, her cover version of the Smiths' 1984 song 'Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want' was released and later selected as the soundtrack to the John Lewis 2011 Christmas advertisement.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan share three children together

In 2015, Amelia self-released a classical instrumental EP, titled Arms, before going on to score films such as 2017's Mary Shelley, which starred Elle Fanning, and 2020 romance-drama, Wild Mountain Thyme, in which her husband co-starred alongside Emily Blunt.

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner's relationship timeline

Jamie and Amelia first began dating back in 2010, but the Belfast star had his sights set on the musician long before they first crossed paths.

During an appearance on Face to Face with Irish journalist Eamonn Mallie, Jamie admitted that he "fancied her" before meeting her at a mutual friend's party.

© Photo: Getty Images Jamie and Amelia first met in 2010

"I had this weird thing where I always felt that if I met her that we would just get on," he said. "It was just a strange thing. Something about her eyes. I just thought that we would work."

Jamie revealed further details about their first meeting while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "She'd been an actor so I knew who she was," he explained. "I always fancied her, and we were doing karaoke and ... a friend of ours said, 'Listen, Amelia Warner's at a house party up by Los Feliz and she's single.' I literally dropped the mic and was like, you know, ran for the hills.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple wed in 2013

Jamie and Amelia tied the knot in 2013 before going on to welcome three daughters: Dulcie, who was born in the same year, Elva, who arrived in 2016, and Alberta, who the couple welcomed in 2019.

The family is thought to reside in a £1.75 million farmhouse in Gloucestershire, having previously lived in L.A.