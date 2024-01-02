The Tourist viewers saying the same thing about 'crazy' series two debut

BBC One's smash hit drama, The Tourist, returned to our screens on New Year's Day – and viewers are all saying the same thing about the series two debut.

For those unfamiliar with the thriller, Jamie Dornan stars as Elliot Stanley, a victim of a car accident who loses his memory. In series one, which was set in Australia, Elliot set out to rediscover his identity with the help of police officer Helen Chambers [Danielle Macdonald].

Series two sees the pair land in hot water as they journey to Ireland in an attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot's past.

WATCH: Jamie Dornan stars in the epic second series of The Tourist

Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on the first episode, which they hailed as a "brilliant" and "crazy" rollercoaster ride.

One person penned: "Well, the new series of #TheTourist is shaping up to be just as brilliant and [expletive] crazy as the first…and I am so here for it!" while another added: "Sooo loving #TheTourist Season2 - the 1st episode had a touch of Fargo-esque about it, which is brilliant!"

© Steffan Hill Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald star in the series

"Just watched the first episode of The Tourist. Another roller coaster of a ride begins! Brilliant!" penned another, while a fourth commented: "It's brilliant, just brilliant #TheTourist. So cleverly written & produced. The weird & wonderful eclectic mix of characters interwoven in scenes that should shock but have a black comedic vibe."

Viewers also hailed Jamie and Danielle's performances in the show, with one person writing: "Great stuff from #JamieDornan in tonight's #TheTourist series 2 opener. So good having him back on my screen," while another added: "Season 2 of The Tourist is just as good as the 1st, Jamie & Danielle were incredible, the storyline was great and just as weird & humorous as the first season."

© Photographer: Steffan Hill Fans hailed the first episode of series two as "brilliant"

With all six episodes of the new series available to stream on BBC iPlayer, many fans couldn't help but binge-watch the show. Praising the entire series, one person penned: "Just binged watched series 2. It's brilliant, well done Jamie and Danielle. I hope they do a third series."

A second fan wrote: "Another great performance from #JamieDornan just binge-watched season 2, it was even better than the first season."

In series two, Elliot and Helen are "confronted by friends and foes" as they embark on a journey to discover Elliot's true identity and family history. But as they uncover dark secrets, the pair are "soon dragged into a longstanding family feud where they face the dangerous consequences of his past actions".

© Two Brothers/Steffan Hill Viewers praised Jamie and Danielle's performances

While series one was set in the Australian outback, series two was filmed against the backdrop of Ireland.

Chatting about filming in Ireland whilst speaking at a Q&A, Jamie told HELLO! and other press: "It was properly beautiful. You don't have to go too far in Ireland to find a beautiful spot. Australia was such an iconic part and the Outback was a staple of the first series so you're asking a lot to find something to have a backdrop as dramatic and play as a big part as the Outback did but… It was a different type of beauty."