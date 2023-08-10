Ryan Bingham thanks fans for support following 'next chapter' away from Yellowstone

Ryan Bingham is sharing his gratitude after receiving a wave of support from fans. While the star is internationally recognized for portraying Walker in Yellowstone, he's currently focusing on his music career instead and confirmed the release of a new EP titled, 'Watch Out For The Wolf,' last week.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ryan penned a heartfelt post to fans, thanking them for their positive response to the "next chapter" of his life. It read: "Been a while since I've had some new tunes out there. Thank you all for the love and support over the years and hope you enjoy this next chapter."

© Getty Ryan is focusing on his music career

Sparking further compliments from followers, many quickly commended Ryan on his album. "So far the new chapter is just another great one in your story. Digging the songs that have dropped," wrote one. "Doing amazing keep it up!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Hope you enjoy your next chapter!"

While Ryan won't be leaving Yellowstone, his new music has come at a convenient time, as the drama remains on hiatus. Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in July, Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes confirmed that part two of the fifth and final season has been delayed.

© Instagram Ryan and his co-star Luke Grimes on the set of Yellowstone

"We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike," he said. "I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

The labor action is also stalling the production of the second season of the prequel series 1923 as well as the development of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

© Instagram Ryan is dating his Yellowstone co-star Hassie Harrison

In the meantime, Ryan has been spending plenty of time with his girlfriend and Yellowstone co-star, Hassie Harrison, whom he's been dating since April.

Back in July, the 42-year-old shared the sweetest photos of Hassie as they cuddled up at a Colter Wall concert. The caption read: "My lady asked me to take her to go see Colter Wall. Talented guy."

Meanwhile, Hassie has also been posting about Ryan on social media. Last month, the Laramie actress shared a carousel of her favorite moments from the summer, and almost all of them included Ryan.

© Instagram Hassie and Ryan have been making the most of their break from Yellowstone

Among her many highlights, Hassie revealed that she and Ryan have been spending time together at the beach, and she's also been supporting him backstage while he performs his latest music.

Currently, It's unclear when Ryan and Hassie will return to the Yellowstone set, however, Paramount has confirmed that there are more episodes to come. Back in May, the network clarified that the season will conclude with part two of season five. The announcement followed reports of an alleged fallout between lead actor Kevin Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan. Whether or not Kevin will return to film the final episodes remains unclear.