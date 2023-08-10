Virgin River fans issue same plea in reaction to season five trailer

Virgin River finally dropped the trailer for the upcoming fifth season this week and while fans were over the moon to get a glimpse at the new series, some reacted on social media with the same plea.

The new clip opened with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) preparing for the arrival of their first baby while relaxing by a campfire. "You're going to be a fantastic father. You might even be better than me at it," Mel jokes, before the next shot shows the nurse contemplating her future at the clinic in light of her high-risk pregnancy.

Taking to the comments section, fans expressed their concerns about Mel's pregnancy storyline and are hoping that it won't be drawn out across multiple seasons like Lauren Hammersley's character, Charmaine, who has been expecting twins since season one.

One person wrote: "Please don't let Mel be pregnant for three seasons," while another commented: "Please get Mel to give birth on this season and not have a pregnancy as long as Charmaine's," dropping a laughing emoji before adding: "CAN'T WAIT!"

Jack and Mel prepare for their new arrival in Virgin River season five

A third fan wrote: "I hope Mel has her baby this season," while another added: "Omg. One, I'm so friggin' excited. Love this show. Two, Mel doesn't even look pregnant. Is she ever going to have a baby or will she be pregnant forever like Charmaine?"

Elsewhere in the trailer, a devastating wildfire rips through Virgin River. As smoke and red embers rise from the mountains, Jack says: "That's Virgin River."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Lauren Hammersley's character Charmaine Roberts has been pregnant since season one

Fans can also expect to see the beginnings of a new romance for Preacher (Colin Lawrence), while Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny's (Kai Bradbury) relationship continues to blossom.

The clip ends on a hopeful note, with town mayor Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole) stating: "We will rise from the ashes."

Virgin River season 5 plot

The residents of Virgin River will be faced with "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye" in the upcoming season of the romance drama. The Northern California town will also be hit by a wildfire, which brings some people together "while tearing others apart," the synopsis teases.

© Netflix Could Preacher and Paige rekindle their romance?

Meanwhile, Mel will be confronted by issues of motherhood that push her to make a "big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past".

Elsewhere, Jack faces up to "some long-overdue confrontations" with his own demons and with his ex-girlfriend, Charmaine.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Will Charmaine's baby daddy finally be revealed?

The synopsis continues: "And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

Annette O'Toole teased the new series during an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. Revealing that one of the storylines will cover a "timely issue", she said: "I don't think we've ever done anything like this. It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show.

© Netflix Annette O'Toole teased a "timely" storyline in season five

"I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together."

Virgin River season 5 release date

Virgin River season 5 arrives on Netflix on September 7. Eight episodes will be available to stream immediately, but fans will have to wait until November 30 for the final two instalments, which are festive specials.