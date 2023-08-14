Good Morning Britain introduces new presenter to show - viewers have same reaction

Good Morning Britain welcomed a new face to the show on Monday morning in the form of singer Duncan James, who is best known for being one-quarter of the boyband Blue.

The 45-year-old actor and presenter is covering for Entertainment Editor Richard Arnold, and will appear on the show as guest entertainment presenter all week.

On Monday, the star joined hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley to share the latest news in the world of entertainment - and viewers were full of praise for the star.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Duncan James joined Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway on Monday's show

Reacting to Duncan's debut on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Duncan gets a 10 with flying colours; bring on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday!" while another added: "Doing a lovely job this morning and you look great!"

A third commented: "@MrDuncanJames haven't seen you present before. You did a fantastic job this morning! Hope to see you more!"

Marking his first appearance as GMB's guest entertainment host on X, Duncan shared a mirror selfie taken in his dressing room. He penned in the caption: "Early start for me today for @GMB but nothing a good cup of coffee can't solve :) really enjoyed reading the entertainment news today. Back tomorrow."

Duncan shared a mirror selfie from his GMB dressing room

Duncan was announced as Richard's temporary replacement in a video shared on the show's official social media page on Friday. Addressing the programme's viewers, the singer said: "It's me Duncan James and I look forward to seeing you all from Monday as I'm going to be standing in for the fabulous Richard Arnold with the latest entertainment news as he heads off on his holiday to tan his white bits. See you Monday."

Richard Arnold isn't the only GMB star taking some well-deserved time off, as both Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis are also enjoying a break from the show.

© Photo: Rex Duncan is covering for Entertainment Editor Richard Arnold

Taking to X earlier this month, Martin revealed that he would be taking a few weeks off of work and social media. "Bye for now," he wrote. "I'm signing off for a few weeks to take a break, from social media and work, for a battery recharge.

"I'll be leaving all the MoneySaving, any interest rate or price cap change news in the brilliantly capable hands of the @MoneySavingExp team - while I try and stay radio silent.

Martin Lewis is taking time off from work

"Meantime pls be wary of criminals who in the past ramped up scam-ads with me in when I'm not posting. And if you spot them, do report them to the platform," he wrote, adding: "Take care. Martin."

Susanna is also away from the programme on her annual summer break. She bid farewell to viewers at the end of an episode that aired on 19 July. "Good Morning Britain back tomorrow at 6am," she began. "I am saying goodbye now! It's time for Lorraine!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Susanna Reid is away on her summer break

Susanna usually hosts the programme alongside a rotating roster of male presenters from Monday to Wednesday, and with Ben Shephard on Thursdays. In her absence, regular presenters including Kate Garraway, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins have taken the reins.