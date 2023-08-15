Beyond Paradise celebrates huge achievement as National Television Awards’ shortlist is announced - see full list

Not to mention, will Ant and Dec will Best Presenter for the 22nd year?

One of the most exciting news in the telly calendar is the National Television Awards, where the best of British television, from daytime shows to new dramas, are celebrated. Since 2023 has been a seriously good year of television, there are some amazing shortlisted shows being recognised in the newly released NTAs shortlist. Find out more…

Firstly, Death in Paradise’s hugely popular spin-off Beyond Paradise celebrated some huge news after being nominated for New Drama alongside BBC’s Blue Lights and Netflix’s smash hit shows Queen Charlotte and Wednesday.

WATCH: Beyond Paradise is among nominees

As for returning drama, it appears that Happy Valley has nominated the nominations in Best Returning Drama and Best Drama Performance, which landed nominations for both Sarah Lancashire and James Norton as Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce respectively.

© Matt Squire Happy Valley ended with its third season

The list also honours the late Deborah James, whose documentary Bowelbabe in Her Own Words has been nominated for Authored Documentary alongside Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now and Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction. The late Paul O’Grady has also received a posthumous nomination for For the Love of Dogs in Factual alongside Clarkson’s Farm, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live and Sort Your Life Out.

Of course, Ant and Dec have been nominated for TV Presenter once again, and if they win that would mark their 22nd year in a row since picking up the accolade. They do have some competition though, as Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman, Martin Lewis and Bradley Walsh have also been nominated in the category.

The pair have won at the NTAs for 21 years in a row

See the full list of nominees below…

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday

Queen Charlotte has been nominated for Best New Drama

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

© Photo: BBC Claudia has been nominated for The Traitors

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)

Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)

Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Love Island has been nominated

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

© Channel 4 Gogglebox has been nominated

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)

Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)

Bobby Brazier is also set to star in Strictly

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Ted Lasso has been nominated for Best Comedy

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Interview