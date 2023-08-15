Beyond Paradise celebrates huge achievement as National Television Awards’ shortlist is announced - see full list

One of the most exciting news in the telly calendar is the National Television Awards, where the best of British television, from daytime shows to new dramas, are celebrated. Since 2023 has been a seriously good year of television, there are some amazing shortlisted shows being recognised in the newly released NTAs shortlist. Find out more…
Firstly, Death in Paradise’s hugely popular spin-off Beyond Paradise celebrated some huge news after being nominated for New Drama alongside BBC’s Blue Lights and Netflix’s smash hit shows Queen Charlotte and Wednesday.
As for returning drama, it appears that Happy Valley has nominated the nominations in Best Returning Drama and Best Drama Performance, which landed nominations for both Sarah Lancashire and James Norton as Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce respectively.
The list also honours the late Deborah James, whose documentary Bowelbabe in Her Own Words has been nominated for Authored Documentary alongside Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now and Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction. The late Paul O’Grady has also received a posthumous nomination for For the Love of Dogs in Factual alongside Clarkson’s Farm, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live and Sort Your Life Out.
Of course, Ant and Dec have been nominated for TV Presenter once again, and if they win that would mark their 22nd year in a row since picking up the accolade. They do have some competition though, as Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman, Martin Lewis and Bradley Walsh have also been nominated in the category.
See the full list of nominees below…
New Drama
- Beyond Paradise
- Blue Lights
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Wednesday
Returning Drama
- Call the Midwife
- Happy Valley
- Stranger Things
- Vera
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Bradley Walsh
- Claudia Winkleman
- Martin Lewis
Drama Performance
- Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
- India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
- James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)
- Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)
- Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)
Reality Competition
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
- SAS: Who Dares Wins
- The Traitors
Authored Documentary
- Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
- Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
- Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Factual
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Gogglebox
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
- The Masked Singer
Serial Drama Performance
- Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)
- Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)
- Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
- Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- The 1% Club
- The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
- Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)
- Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)
- Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
- Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
Comedy
- Brassic
- Ghosts
- Ted Lasso
- Young Sheldon
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
TV Interview
- Louis Theroux Interviews…
- Piers Morgan Uncensored
- The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
- The Graham Norton Show