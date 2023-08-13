Death In Paradise's Élizabeth Bourgine sparks major fan reaction as she teases guest star for season 13

Death in Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine has teased one of the guest stars for the upcoming 13th season of the popular BBC drama.

Taking to Instagram, the French actress shared a selfie with a red-haired actress but edited the photo so that her face was concealed.

WATCH: Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals break in filming for series 13

She penned in the caption: "A great week playing with this wonderful actress. SURPRISE."

Fans were quick to comment on the post with their guesses, with one person writing: "Oooh!! I hope it is Sara Martins aka Camie!!!!!" while another commented: "I hope so too. She is really wonderful."

Another fan wrote: "It's a beautiful photo of you and I think you're tormenting us on purpose, Elizabeth," adding a smiling emoji.

The list of guest stars for the upcoming series has yet to be released, so fans will just have to wait to find out which actors will be making an appearance in Saint Marie.

However, fans might be treated to a cameo from Oscar-winning actress Hayley Mills, who enjoyed a trip to Guadeloupe in July.

© Photo: BBC Élizabeth plays Catherine Bordey on the show

Taking to Instagram, the 77-year-old, who is known for her roles in Tiger Bay and Whistle Down the Wind, shared a photo with Ralf Little on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "In Paradise with @ralf.little who is very nice and an ex footballer!"

MORE: Why these Death in Paradise stars left the show

MORE: Meet Death in Paradise star Ralf Little's famous fiancée

Fans were quick to express their delight over the picture, with one person writing: "Can't wait to see this episode!!!"

© BBC Hayley Mills posted a photo with Ralf Little in Guadeloupe

While the cast has remained tight-lipped about what to expect from the new season, Ralf, who stars as DI Neville Parker, previously shared his hopes for his character's love life during an Instagram Q&A. "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13," he said.

Filming for season 13 began back in May but has been put on hold for two weeks while the cast and crew take a break.

Ralf announced the news in a post on Instagram earlier this month, revealing that he had left Guadeloupe for London to take part in a charity football match.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little stars as Neville Parker

Addressing his 172k followers from London's Chelsea Harbour Hotel, the 43-year-old began: "Here's a little update on what's going on in my life. Today I am playing in a massive football game called Game4Ukraine to raise money for schools and supporting Ukraine as much as possible. I love playing in these kind of games but this one, in particular, is pretty special."

He went on to reveal: "I did only land from the Caribbean yesterday. We just went on break for Death in Paradise for two weeks so the timing was perfect."

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to see Neville and the residents of Honoré back on their screens as the show is set to return with a Christmas special in December.

© BBC The show will return with a Christmas special in December

While the BBC has yet to announce a release date for season 13, the new episodes will likely air in January 2024.