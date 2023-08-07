Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals break in filming for series 13 - details

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little and the rest of the show's cast and crew are taking a well-deserved two-week break from filming series 13 in Guadeloupe.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the actor revealed that he left the Caribbean for the UK to play in a charity football match that took place on Saturday 5 August at Stamford Bridge in London.

WATCH: Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals break in filming for series 13

Addressing his 172k followers from the Chelsea Harbour Hotel, the 43-year-old began: "Here's a little update on what's going on in my life. Today I am playing in a massive football game called Game4Ukraine to raise money for schools and supporting Ukraine as much as possible. I love playing in these kind of games but this one, in particular, is pretty special."

Reeling off a list of football stars, he continued: "Some of the names we have are Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro, Robert Pires, Gerard Piqué, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is currently Arsenal's current left-back is playing for a few minutes, Andriy Shevchenko is playing, and little old me!"

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little stars as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise

Sharing an update on filming for season 13 of the popular BBC show, Ralf said: "I did only land from the Caribbean yesterday. We just went on break for Death in Paradise for two weeks so the timing was perfect."

He continued: "But I landed yesterday, didn't sleep much last night. I'm kind of jet-lagged.

"I'm not getting the excuses out in advance, but I'm jet-lagged, slightly injured and very old," he joked. "So, we'll see how it goes."

© Denis Guyenon Filming for the show is on hold for two weeks while the cast and crew take a break

Game4Ukraine saw a myriad of famous faces, including football legends, take to the pitch to raise money for the cause, which was in aid of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's UNITED24 campaign. The campaign, which had already raised £250 million in donations, is rebuilding facilities and infrastructure damaged by the war.

Fans flocked to the comments to wish Ralf good luck in the match, which ended with a 2-2 result. One person wrote: "You're not old! Have a great game," while another praised the star for taking part, adding: "Fantastic, well done you."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf has starred in the series since 2020

Filming for season 13 of Death in Paradise officially began in May and saw the cast and crew return to set, including Ralf, who stars as DI Neville Parker, alongside Shantol Jackson, Tahj Miles and Don Warrington.

Fans may also see Oscar-winning actress Hayley Mills make a guest appearance in the upcoming series as she enjoyed a trip to Guadeloupe in July.

© BBC Hayley Mills posed alongside Ralf Little in Guadeloupe

The 77-year-old star, who is known for her roles in Whistle Down the Wind and Tiger Bay, shared a photo with Ralf on Instagram and penned in the caption: "In Paradise with @ralf.little who is very nice and an ex footballer!"

Hayley's followers were delighted to see the two actors posing together and took to the comments section to express their excitement over seeing her in the new series. One person wrote: "Can't wait to watch it," while another added: "Can't wait to see this episode!!!"

© BBC The show will return with a Christmas special in December

While the BBC has yet to announce an official release date for season 13, if previous series are anything to go by, fans can expect the new episodes to arrive in January 2023. Viewers can also look forward to the Christmas special, which will air in December.