Gal Gadot leaves fans confused with unexpected promise over Wonder Woman 3 future

The new James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DCU has called for a total rehaul of its characters, and previously canceled WW3

Gal Gadot is not letting go of her dream to reprise her role as Diana Prince in a third installment of her Wonder Woman movies.

Fans were first introduced to the actress' version of the legendary superhero in 2017, when she starred in the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 movie depicting Wonder Woman's superhero beginnings.

She returned as the famed character in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, but late last year her fans were left disappointed after then newly appointed DC leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran scrapped plans for Wonder Woman 3.

The news came just a day after Gal herself had tweeted: "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Now, though the new Gunn-Safran led DC Universe has repeatedly called for new beginnings for its iconic characters – Henry Cavill was replaced as Superman by newcomer David Corenswet on Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy – and though neither of the DC leaders have revealed a change of plans, Gal insists she will be reprising the role.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," she told ComicBook.com, adding: "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Despite the apparent ongoing limbo, and the lack of insight or confirmation from DC, Gal's promise to ComicBook isn't the first time she teases a return as Wonder Woman and changed plans for Wonder Woman 3.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight while making an appearance at Netflix's annual Tudum fan festival back in June, she teased: "Things are being worked behind the scenes."

She didn't elaborate further, though she maintained: "Once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

Fans have had a lot to say about Gal's comment, with one fan expressing their frustration at the re-casting of Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry as Clark Kent, wishing the two stars had gotten the same option as Gal. Many reiterated their hopes of a true clean slate at DC, writing on Twitter: "Clean slate, no crossover. Keeping anyone is a mistake in my opinion," and: "So Henry had to go, but she stays?" as well as: "I'm so confused. I thought the whole DCU was getting rebooted."

After it was reported last year that Wonder Woman 3 would not be happening because of a dispute between DC heads and the previous two movies' director, Patty, she said on Twitter: "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread."

She stated: "This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.

"I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on a negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."