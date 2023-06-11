Jessica Alba's teenage daughter makes rare public appearance after family celebration

The Fantastic Four star looks just like her 15-year-old daughter, Honor

Jessica Alba turned heads as she made an unexpected entrance at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros with her lookalike teenage daughter, Honor Marie Warren.

The Fantastic Four actress stepped out on Saturday at the star-studded tennis championships, looking effortlessly chic in a nautical pinstripe shirt dress and platform white sneakers. The 43-year-old star was every inch a Hollywood star as she embodied timeless glamour with a red lip and vampy, voluminous curls.

© Getty Jessica Alba , Honor Marie Warren, Jen Kroog Rosenberg and guest attend the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France.

Her daughter Honor, 15, matched her mom's sartorial status in a lemon yellow co-ord consisting of floaty linen shorts, a matching bralette and a summery overshirt which she also rocked with sporty white trainers.

© Getty Jessica Alba was a vision of elegance in a striped shirt dress

The mother-daughter duo's extremely rare outing together comes just after the family celebrated Honor's 15th birthday on June 8.

Jessica and her husband Cash Warren, who tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2008, celebrate their eldest daughter's milestone birthday earlier this week - showering her with love on social media alongside a video of rarely-seen photos.

WATCH: Jessica Alba's daughter Alba is the spitting image of her mom in rare photos

Captioning the clip, the Honest Company co-founder penned: "15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama. I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn't even cover it.

© Instagram Jessica and Honor are the image of each other

"My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl. Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things.

"Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available… you have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong."

© Instagram Honor is already taller than her mom at 15

Jessica added: "Continue to be your truest self and always present and loving – manifesting all that you desire sweet girl. One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself. Big hugs and smooches. Happy birthday, baby girl - 15! Whaaaaat!!!???"

Jessica and Cash also share a son, Hayes, five, and daughter Haven, 11.

